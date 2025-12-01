Isamaa, Center sign Tallinn coalition agreement

Tallinn's new government plans to boost support for families, the transition to Estonian-language education, and ensure the city contributes to the country's economic development.

Representatives of the Center Party and Isamaa signed a coalition agreement on Monday to govern the city of Tallinn for the next four years.

Center Party chairman and future city council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said the new coalition has agreed on various support measures aimed at increasing families' sense of security.

"We will waive kindergarten fees for the children of Tallinn residents, provide additional support to the salary fund for education workers, and aim to support parents with €1,000 for the birth of a child, €3,000 for twins, and €10,000 for the birth of three or more children. We will raise the back-to-school allowance for children entering first grade from €320 to €500, aim to increase the pension supplement from €200 to €300, resume the distribution of aid packages to elderly people living alone, and maintain free public transportation," Kõlvart listed.

Economic growth

Tallinn mayoral candidate Peeter Raudsepp (Isamaa) said several steps are planned to make the capital's business environment more attractive and to help boost Estonia's economy.

"Around the world, capital cities are the engines of national economies. In the new city government, we will proudly take on that role. We will create a Tallinn Economic Growth Council, speed up planning processes, reduce bureaucracy, and engage in international cooperation to attract additional investment to Tallinn," said Raudsepp.

The coalition partners confirmed that no new local taxes will be introduced, nor will existing ones be raised, and they will work together toward eliminating the car tax after the next Riigikogu elections.

The transition to Estonian-language education will continue in Tallinn without exception, and additional resources will be allocated to the education sector to address the shortcomings that have arisen during the transition so far.

Six deputy mayors

Isamaa and Center also agreed that the Tallinn city government will have six deputy mayors in addition to the mayor.

Isamaa will nominate candidates for the deputy mayor positions in the areas of municipal services and business, as well as social affairs and healthcare.

Center will have deputy mayor candidates in the areas of education, culture, sports, public order, urban planning, municipal property, and transportation.

According to the agreement, a Center Party representative will serve as chairman of the Tallinn City Council for the first two years, while an Isamaa representative will serve as mayor.

After two years, an Isamaa representative will take over as council chairman, and a Center Party representative will become mayor. At that point, the division of areas of responsibility will also be reviewed.

The Center Party will nominate candidates for the district elder positions in Haabersti, City Center, Lasnamäe, Pirita, and Põhja-Tallinn, while Isamaa will nominate candidates for the district elder positions in Kristiine, Mustamäe, and Nõmme.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!