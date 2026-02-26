Capital to thoroughly rework Põhja-Tallinn school network

The Tallinn city government has decided to reorganize the school network in Põhja-Tallinn to streamline processes and address a future decline in the number of students.

The Tallinn city government announced Thursday that it has decided to restructure the Põhja-Tallinn school network in order to align school structures and student place planning with the actual number of students, updated population forecasts and the principles of responsible city governance.

The city government explained that in recent years the Põhja-Tallinn school network has been affected both by the opening of new schools and by the arrival of Ukrainian war refugees. At the end of last year, the University of Tartu updated its population forecast, according to which the number of children will decline in the coming years. Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp said reorganizing the school network is unavoidable.

"The decision is economically and demographically justified. This is a systematic reorganization aimed at ending the confusion created by earlier political decisions. The example of Põhjatähe School — 16 students, 11 staff members and a €14 million investment — speaks for itself. Responsible city governance means we cannot ignore such a cost structure," Raudsepp said.

According to him, schools cannot be planned on the basis of optimistic projections but rather on actual demographic indicators, which show that the number of children in Põhja-Tallinn will decline by one-third.

Under the decision, Tallinn Open School will move this fall to the building at Karjamaa 18 and continue operating there.

Tallinn Põhjatähe Basic School will legally continue operating in Lasnamäe and its 16 students will be guaranteed the opportunity to continue their studies at Open School or other schools in the area.

Kalamaja Basic School will temporarily continue operating in part at Karjamaa 18 until construction of its extension begins and Pelgulinna High School will be reorganized into a basic school.

To address overcrowding at Ristiku Basic School, the school will take over the former Open School premises at Auna 6, which the city previously purchased, meaning students will no longer have to study in temporary modular classrooms.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Andrei Kante said that in recent weeks city officials have met with school administrations, teachers and parents to explain the planned steps.

"All changes will be made in a way that guarantees students a school place and ensures that school operations are logical and sustainable," Kante said.

According to the Tallinn city government, the school network is being addressed as part of a broader effort to streamline financial management and investment decisions. The goal is to link the school network to population forecasts and avoid situations where newly built or planned school places cannot be filled.

