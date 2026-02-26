X!

Tallinn trams switch to 'free' timetable due to freezing rain

Trams in Põhja-Tallinn.
Trams in Põhja-Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn's trams have switched to a free schedule from Thursday afternoon, due to the freezing rain conditions, Postimees reported.

This means trams do not follow a regular schedule, Tallinn Transport (TLT) said, adding other public transport services' schedules may also be disrupted due to the challenging weather conditions.

TLT asks passengers to take this into account when using public transport for the rest of Thursday.

Safety warning issued after Thursday's freezing rain. Source: City of Tallinn.

While Thursday morning brought snow to the capital, rising temperatures saw this change to freezing rain, which can render sidewalks and other surfaces extremely slippery and dangerous, and much faster than city maintenance or property owners can apply grit. Winds have been strong also.

This means care should be taken when out and about on foot and in the car too, the city government said.

On Wednesday, five people required hospitalization after a Tallinn tram rear-ended another tram which had braked hard, at the Lubja stop.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

