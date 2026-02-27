X!

Cold spell duration record in Estonia set just as temperatures start rising again

Sledders at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds in January.
Sledders at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds in January. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
The longest continuously cold snap of the 21st century was just met at around midnight last night, Postimees' Russian-language portal reported.

The cold spell is defined by continuous days with temperatures below zero at all times: This started on December 29 last year and there had been no let-up until now – meaning temperatures started warming up just as the record was broken.

The previous such record for the current century/millennium so far, of 56 days, was set in 2010, and curiously also started on December 29 of the preceding year.

Technically this time around the mercury may have already broken the zero mark, Postimees reported, though by a fraction of a degree and for such a short period of time that this was not recorded; temperatures above zero were forecast to be recorded in the Tartu region shortly before midnight last night.

At the same time, there were no record-setting lows this winter, even as averages in January were the coldest seen since 2010, and while there was plenty of snow for skiing, snowfall levels did not threaten any records either.

The most notable feature of the winter of 2026, in addition to its late arrival — the last months of 2025 were mild — has been the thick sea ice, of up to 80cm in places, and this will take many weeks to fully thaw. The ice caused delays to shipping, including ferry traffic, necessitated all three of Estonia's icebreakers to be out on duty, and led to some of the smaller inhabited islands getting cut off from the mainland.

Across the Baltic Sea more broadly, at least 90,000 square kilometers were frozen over, or around twice the area of Estonia.

Nonetheless, it is getting warmer, Environment Agency chief synoptic meteorologist Taimi Paljak said this week, with daytime temperatures mostly being above zero, even as the nights will still dip below freezing in places. The changeable conditions have also brought their own challenges – Thursday saw widespread freezing rain, which meant Tallinn's trams had to run on a free schedule and made sidewalks and roads slippery, exacerbated by high winds.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

