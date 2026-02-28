Estonia's Prangli island cut off from the mainland no more

An Estonian island which had been cut off from the mainland for several weeks by the sea ice can now be resupplied as conditions ease, Maaleht reported .

Prangli, which lies only a few kilometers off the north coast and just outside Tallinn Bay, is served by a regular ferry, but ice ridges up to three meters high blocked its main harbor at Kelnase harbor, leaving the roughly 70 residents concerned about dwindling essentials.

However, the arrival of milder conditions means the ice is slowly starting to break up, and the Wrangö ferry, which serves the island, resumed normal service today, Saturday.

Two fuel deliveries are currently planned for the start of the new week, while waste disposal and the transport of other goods can also resume soon.

The Wrangö was also undergoing maintenance and awaiting a component on order, but this work was completed last week, and that and the improved ice conditions mean the ship is back in service between Kelnase and Leppneeme, on the mainland.

The Wrangö was purpose-built for the route, and even the ship's name is derived from the old Swedish name for the island; it can carry one or two vehicles depending on size, and up to 65 passengers.

Earlier in February, island elder Raimond Linholm had said residents would not go hungry or cold despite concerns about supplies and transport and frustration at helicopters, including state-owned craft, flying overhead but unable to land or make deliveries.

Deliveries were taking several hours and required goods and people to be disembarked onto the sea ice and make the last part of the journey to the island itself in that way.

Some residents were stranded on the mainland and unable to return home, while an emergency repair crew had also been stuck on the island after attending an electrical substation callout.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!