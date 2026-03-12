Estonia seeks new operator for four island ferry routes

Estonia has announced a procurement to find a single operator for four island ferry routes including Saaremaa–Hiiumaa and between the mainland and Vormsi, Kihnu and Manilaid.

Current contracts for Kihnu–Munalaid and Manilaid–Munalaid expire September 30 next year, while Rohuküla–Sviby (Vormsi) ends October 14 and Sõru (Hiiumaa)–Triigi (Saaremaa) on October 30. AS Kihnu Veeteed currently runs all four routes.

The state plans to award a five-year contract to the bidder with the best offer, with extra points for more vehicle spaces, a twin-hull backup vessel in the same ice class and internship opportunities.

According to Andres Ruubas, head of the Public Transport Department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, the new contract shortens the required response time for a backup vessel from 48 hours to 36.

Operators will also be required to provide high-speed internet in all passenger areas, conduct ticket checks on board and allow passengers to purchase tickets directly on the ferry.

Bids for the public procurement must be submitted by April 22.

Islands just survived harsh winter

This past winter, ferry service to Estonia's western islands was severely disrupted by a combination of thick sea ice, low water levels and technical problems with aging vessels, at times leaving some islands effectively cut off from the mainland.

Official ice roads were eventually built and opened to traffic after drivers had begun driving across the frozen sea on their own, but were closed again as rising temperatures and worsening ice conditions made them unsafe.

Concerns have already been raised that a new fifth ferry being procured to serve the mainland's links with Saaremaa and Hiiumaa may not be up to the task in similar conditions, with procurement terms including both a lower ice-class rating and reduced passenger capacity compared with existing ships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!