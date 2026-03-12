X!

Estonia seeks new operator for four island ferry routes

News
The ferry Soela navigating the frozen sea between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.
The ferry Soela navigating the frozen sea between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Estonia has announced a procurement to find a single operator for four island ferry routes including Saaremaa–Hiiumaa and between the mainland and Vormsi, Kihnu and Manilaid.

Current contracts for Kihnu–Munalaid and Manilaid–Munalaid expire September 30 next year, while Rohuküla–Sviby (Vormsi) ends October 14 and Sõru (Hiiumaa)–Triigi (Saaremaa) on October 30. AS Kihnu Veeteed currently runs all four routes.

The state plans to award a five-year contract to the bidder with the best offer, with extra points for more vehicle spaces, a twin-hull backup vessel in the same ice class and internship opportunities.

According to Andres Ruubas, head of the Public Transport Department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, the new contract shortens the required response time for a backup vessel from 48 hours to 36.

Operators will also be required to provide high-speed internet in all passenger areas, conduct ticket checks on board and allow passengers to purchase tickets directly on the ferry.

Bids for the public procurement must be submitted by April 22.

Islands just survived harsh winter

This past winter, ferry service to Estonia's western islands was severely disrupted by a combination of thick sea ice, low water levels and technical problems with aging vessels, at times leaving some islands effectively cut off from the mainland.

Official ice roads were eventually built and opened to traffic after drivers had begun driving across the frozen sea on their own, but were closed again as rising temperatures and worsening ice conditions made them unsafe.

Concerns have already been raised that a new fifth ferry being procured to serve the mainland's links with Saaremaa and Hiiumaa may not be up to the task in similar conditions, with procurement terms including both a lower ice-class rating and reduced passenger capacity compared with existing ships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:05

'Lost Dream' takes viewers back to car craze of Estonia's turbulent 90s

15:52

Estonians impress in Rally Kenya WRC2 shakedown run

15:46

Estonian woman suspected of €25 million vehicle sanctions evasion scheme

15:45

Kaupo Meiel: Estonia must be declared the center of the world

15:03

Setomaa volunteer rescuers getting state aid to build up crisis-ready facility

14:29

New bill proposes age verification and limit on rental e-scooters and mopeds

13:57

Ministry: Riigikogu committee and foreign minister united on Iran stance

13:32

Estonian government cancels planned May energy excise hikes Updated

13:25

Estonia's largest cheesemaker AS E-Piim Tootmine declared bankrupt

12:46

Estonia seeks new operator for four island ferry routes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.03

Tallinn tram driver who attacked passenger for activating emergency brake fired

10:12

Two Estonians make Forbes world's rich list again

10.03

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

11.03

EKRE leader: US only interested in Estonia's mineral resources

11.03

Estonia joins 21 other countries in appeal against Russia's Venice Biennale participation

11.03

Over €2 billion of last year's state budget unused

11.03

Estonian composer Raul Ojamaa on top Netflix series music

10.03

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

10.03

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

10.03

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo