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Ferry Kihnu Virve to undergo maintenance

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Kihnu Virve, one of the ferries providing connections between mainland Estonia and the islands
Kihnu Virve, one of the ferries providing connections between mainland Estonia and the islands Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
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The ferry Kihnu Virve, which operates between Kihnu Island and the mainland, will undergo scheduled maintenance for five to six weeks.

Due to its time in dry dock, vessels will be temporarily swapped across the Kihnu–Munalaiu, Munalaiu–Manilaid, and Sõru–Triigi routes.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, the passenger ferry Soela will take over the Kihnu–Manilaid route, while the older ferry Reet will cover the Sõru–Triigi route.

Jaak Kaabel, head of the maritime company Kihnu Veeteed, explained that the Soela was assigned to the Kihnu route because it handles harsh weather better than the Reet. Ice remains a challenge on the Kihnu waterway, whereas conditions on the Sõru–Triigi route are currently more favorable.

However, if navigational conditions around Kihnu improve, plans call for the Reet to eventually take over operations between Kihnu and Munalaiu, allowing the Soela to return to its home ports of Sõru and Triigi, Kaabel added.

Vessel capacity will also fluctuate during the swap. Built in 2017, the Soela can carry 200 passengers and 30 cars—a capacity similar to the 2015-built Kihnu Virve. In contrast, the 1971-built Reet is smaller, accommodating only 150 passengers and 20 vehicles.

Ferries have faced significant difficulties navigating the Kihnu waterways this winter due to cold weather and unusually low water levels.

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Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Argo Ideon

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