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3 Saaremaa ferry trips canceled Sunday

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Two of Estonia's ferries, Piret and Tõll.
Two of Estonia's ferries, Piret and Tõll. Source: TS Laevad
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Three ferry journeys between the mainland and the Estonian islands of Muhu and Saaremaa have been canceled on Sunday.

TS Laevad, which operates Estonia's island ferries, canceled three scheduled sailings of the Piret ferry, as the ship has to undergo emergency dockside repairs.

The 7.20 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. departures from Virtsu, on the mainland, and the 7.55 p.m. sailing from Kuivastu, on Muhu, are canceled, and TS Laevad announced on social media that passengers who had purchased tickets in advance have already been contacted and offered alternative travel options.

The remaining Sunday services remain on schedule at the time of writing.

The aging Regula ferry will replace the Piret for Saaremaa sailings Monday to Wednesday next week, while the Piret's sister ship, the Tõll, will remain in service.

TS Laevad said the Piret damaged its propeller while operating in difficult ice conditions, and is to head to Tallinn on Sunday for emergency docking at the BLRT Shipyard in Kopli.

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