Commercial bus operator Hansabuss to close links between Viljandi and Tallinn, Tartu

County lines bus operator Hansabuss is to end connections between Tallinn and Viljandi, citing economic viability issues.

The change comes into effect in July and will also see the Viljandi–Tartu commercial route shuttered.

Indrek Halliste, Hansabuss board chair, said in recent years services on Viljandi-bound routes have proven challenging, with low passenger numbers and strong competition from various competitor lines, as well as the Elron rail link, which he noted is subsidized by the state.

Ticket prices must cover all costs without state support when it comes to commercial routes. Keeping the services running would require a ticket price hike of around 30 percent for the service to be profitable, Halliste said.

Hansabuss says employees affected by the cuts will be offered alternative workplaces in other areas of the company.

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