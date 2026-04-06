Elron changes eastbound, southbound train schedules from Monday

Starting Monday, April 6, Elron is altering its east- and southbound train schedules as infrastructure upgrades continue to make way for Estonia's new Škoda electric trains.



The schedule changes mainly affect the Tallinn–Narva and Tartu–Valga lines. Some trips will be replaced with buses while other services continue by train.

"Travel times on the Tallinn–Tartu line will fall somewhat," said Elron communications director Kristo Mäe.

He explained that this year, Estonian Railways (EVR) is finishing upgrades on the Tapa–Tartu section needed to bring in Elron's new Škoda trains.

Tapa–Narva is also being reconstructed and electrified for future Škoda service. Passengers are advised to check departure times in advance.

From Monday through June 30, the last daily Tallinn–Narva departure in both directions will be served by bus between Narva and Tapa. All other trips on the line will continue by train.

Similarly, on the Tartu–Valga line, the last daily departure will run by bus between Elva and Valga through June 30.

Additional temporary bus service will affect Tallinn–Lagedi departures due to Rail Baltica-related work at Ülemiste station on April 13–19, with two morning and three evening trips replaced by buses.

International service limited this month

International rail service between Aegviidu–Tapa and Tartu–Valga will be suspended April 12–17. Routes affected include Narva–Riga–Vilnius, Tallinn–Riga–Vilnius, and Tallinn–Tartu–Riga services, with some requiring transfers.

On April 18–19, all international trains from Vilnius and Riga to Tallinn, Narva and Tartu will run only as far as Tartu.

Service between Tallinn and Riga will resume April 20.

State-owned operator Elron provides passenger rail service on tracks owned by EVR and Edelaraudtee AS. In 2025, its trains carried 7.66 million passengers.

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