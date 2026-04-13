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Train journeys significantly disrupted from April 13-19

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Elron trains.
Elron trains. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Train timetables and journeys will be significantly disrupted this week due to infrastructure works by Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee). Passengers are advised to check the schedule before traveling.

During the school holiday from April 13-19, extensive infrastructure works will take place between Tapa–Aegviidu, Balti jaam–Ülemiste, Tartu–Reola and Tartu–Valga.

International passenger train traffic will be suspended from April 13-17. On April 18- 19, Tartu will be the final stop for trips to Riga and Vilnius.

Kristo Mäe, communications manager at Elron, said: "At the larger transfer stations in Tapa, Aegviidu and Tartu, Elron staff will be on hand to assist passengers. Informational boards explaining the changes have also been installed at stations."

He asked passengers to check timetables before traveling during April 13-19.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

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