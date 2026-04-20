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Tallinn-Lagedi and Aegviidu-Tapa train services resume

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Two of Elron's new Škoda passenger trains at Balti jaam in Tallinn. November 29, 2025.
Two of Elron's new Škoda passenger trains at Balti jaam in Tallinn. November 29, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Train service between Aegviidu-Tapa and Tallinn and Lagedi resumed on Monday after infrastructure work during the school holidays. International services will again run all the way to Tallinn.

"This means that replacement buses will no longer be needed on these sections and we can once again travel by train for the entire journey," said Elron Marketing Manager Mariis Adamberg. "We will also be able to restore the connection between Tallinn and Riga for international services."

The timetable taking effect from Monday, April 20, also includes a change to the departure time of the morning Aegviidu-Tallinn service, which will leave half an hour earlier than at present, departing at 8:30 a.m. instead of 9:01 a.m.

Railway repair work continues on other sections of the lines.

Nighttime infrastructure work means two evening services on the Tartu-Valga and Tallinn-Narva lines will still be affected, requiring buses to be used for part of the route.

Starting April 20, the following changes will apply on the Tartu-Valga line:

The last two services of the day between Elva and Valga will be operated by bus:

8:22 p.m. Tartu-Valga (service 118)
7:34 p.m. Valga-Tartu (service 119)

Starting April 20, the following changes will apply on the Tallinn-Narva line:

The last two services of the day between Tapa and Narva will be operated by bus:

7:06 p.m. Tallinn-Narva (service 448)
6:47 p.m. Narva-Tallinn (service 449)

Due to the repair work, the departure time of the morning Narva-Tallinn service will also change, leaving later than it does now — at 7:00 a.m. instead of 6:35 a.m.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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