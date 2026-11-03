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Consumer inspection finds violations in all e-scooters checked

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An e-scooter.
An e-scooter. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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Estonia's consumer watchdog found issues with all e-scooters on sale in a sample taken this year, with several models banned from sale as a result.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) investigated 18 e-scooter models on sale across 10 different retailers, between April and September this year.

The TTJA found violations in all products, with the most common shortcomings relating to product documentation: 11 e-scooters lacked a declaration of conformity, or information that was provided in it was incomplete.

Nine sales listings for high-powered or high-speed electric scooters lacked information stating that the product must not be used in traffic. Several products also lacked an Estonian-language user manual.

During the supervisory proceedings, businesses submitted missing manuals or conformity documents for nine products and, where necessary, clarified the information provided in sales listings, the TTJA said.

As a result of the proceedings, five product models have been withdrawn from sale and sales of two product models have been temporarily suspended. Sales were suspended or products withdrawn from sale in cases where the company was unable to provide the required conformity documents or remedy shortcomings, for example by failing to provide the product with a user manual.

The seller is responsible for the information provided in sales listings: if the technical specifications of a personal mobility device exceed the limits established for its use, consumers must be clearly informed of this and, where necessary, told that the device is not intended for use in traffic.

Misleading consumers is not permitted, the TTJA noted. When purchasing an e-scooter, consumers should in any case check not only the price and technical specifications but also that the product meets the requirements and that the necessary information and documents are available.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

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