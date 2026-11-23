The Estonian Embassy in London raised over €28,000 by hosting a charity reception to support the reconstruction of the intensive care unit at Ukraine's Berdychiv Hospital.

The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV), along with international partners Ireland and Liechtenstein, is planning to reconstruct the hospital's intensive care unit and train medical staff.

At last week's "Build for Ukraine" reception – a reference to the Ukraine Recovery Conference taking place in Tallinn at the end of January 2027 – guests were encouraged to "Buy-a-Brick." Additional funds were raised through raffle ticket sales and an auction.

Ambassador Sven Sakkov said that Europe's future is being decided in Ukraine.

"The leader of the Russian regime believes that he can wear Ukraine down and that Europe will grow tired of supporting it. We will not grow tired. And since Bucha, every Ukrainian knows that surrender is not an option," said Sakkov.

The event featured a 'Buy-a-Brick' building activity, giving guests who made donations the opportunity to build a city skyline from toy building blocks. Source: Estonian Embassy in London

Since the beginning of Russia's aggression and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the embassy has organised a range of fundraising events, including charity dinners, a fashion show and a rave, and remains committed to supporting Ukraine.

ESTDEV representative Margus Gering said in his speech that Berdychiv Hospital serves approximately 200,000 people, including soldiers wounded on the front lines, veterans and people forced to flee their homes because of the war.

"Behind every patient is a person and a family for whom intensive care can mean the chance of bringing a loved one home. We cannot stop the war with this charity evening, but together we can decide what kind of Ukraine will emerge from it. Perhaps one day, a family in Berdychiv will be able to leave the hospital together and return home thanks to something that began right here, in this very room," said Gering.

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