Liechtenstein partners with Estonia to train Ukrainian medical staff and teachers

Liechtenstein and Estonia will work together on two projects in the education and health sectors in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region as part of reconstruction efforts in the country.

Liechtenstein will provide €268,000 to fund training programmes for two Estonian-led initiatives at Berdychiv City Hospital and Zhytomyr's education center EDUHUB.

Estonia is helping to rebuild the hospital's intensive care unit and the funding from Liechtenstein will be used to train intensive care and rehabilitation medical personnel. Ireland is also supporting the HEAL Berdychiv project.

The money will also be used to establish EDUHUB, the first early childhood education methodology competence center in Ukraine. The facility will become a place where teachers can learn, share experiences, and develop their skills.

Liechtenstein signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV).

The agency said the funding allows ESTDEV to scale up the projects.

"Liechtenstein's decision to support two ESTDEV projects in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Region is a strong vote of confidence in our work and, more importantly, a clear commitment to Ukraine's recovery," said Margus Gering, ESTDEV's regional head for Europe and Cooperation and Development for Ukraine.

He added that Ukraine's reconstruction must invest in people, the teachers and medical professionals who keep communities running.

"Every training session delivered brings Ukraine one step closer to a future in the European Union. Through these projects, that future becomes more achievable," Gering said.

Panagiotis Potolidis-Beck, head of the division for economic affairs and development of Liechtenstein's Office for Foreign Affairs, said: "Empowering professionals who care for the community, be it in the field of health care or education, is crucial for the effective and sustainable reconstruction of Ukraine."

Estonia has been actively contributing to Ukraine's recovery since 2022 and is helping to rebuild the Zhytomyr region, which borders Belarus.

Several projects have already been completed, including the reconstruction of a kindergarten, a bridge, several group homes for displaced large families and the opening of a human rights center.

