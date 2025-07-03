Estonia to host a global Ukraine reconstruction conference in 2027

On Thursday, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) presented a memorandum on Ukraine's reconstruction to the cabinet, which will be the basis for Estonia's reconstruction and development cooperation with Ukraine over the coming years. Tsahkna also announced that Estonia will host a Ukraine reconstruction conference in 2027.

"Estonia's support for Ukraine is unwavering and it is important that Ukraine is a strong, resilient and innovative country, as it is crucial not only for the Ukrainian people, but also for the stability and security of Europe as a whole," Tsahkna said when presenting the memorandum.

The foreign minister also announced that Estonia would host a global Ukraine reconstruction conference in 2027.

"Ukraine's reconstruction will be the largest strategic economic project in Europe in the coming decades, and it is critical for the Estonian state and our entrepreneurs to be involved right from the start," he said.

"The World Bank estimates that the cost of restoring infrastructure damaged by the war alone will amount to more than €500 billion," Tsahkna continued. "Estonia is already at the forefront of the reconstruction of Ukraine. We ourselves have contributed around €7 million per year and we have also involved other countries in our projects, whose contribution has been around €15 million."

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began, Estonia has allocated a total of over €42 million for Ukraine's reconstruction, with a further €11 million planned for this year. Estonia's reconstruction activities are focused on Zhytomyr Oblast, but extend to the whole of Ukraine in certain sectors.

Estonia has built the Ovruch kindergarten, reconstructed the Malyn Bridge, built four family houses for families with orphans, and organized further training for 162 senior officials of Ukraine.

Work is currently underway on additional family houses, apartment buildings for internally displaced persons in Ovruch and Brusilev, as well as the renovation of the Berdychiv hospital and a youth center in Malyn, along with the reconstruction of residential buildings in the city of Zhytomyr.

---

