X!

Ukraine cooperation strengthens business ties between Estonia and Japan

News
Estonia and Japan have joined forces to provide housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine.
Estonia and Japan have joined forces to provide housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine. Source: ESTDEV
News

According to the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) cooperation between Estonia and Japan on a project to provide housing for Ukrainian Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has also strengthened business ties between Estonian and Japanese companies.

The Estonian-Japanese joint project in Ukraine combines the expertise of Estonia's largest wooden module manufacturer, Harmet OÜ, and one of Japan's largest façade material producers, the NICHIHA Corporation. Together, they are constructing Ukraine's first three-story, modular wooden building.

The project is jointly funded by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). 

At the end of last week, JICA and NICHIHA organized a construction seminar at the Harmet factory, where construction of the wooden modules for the apartment building has already begun.

The seminar brought together wooden module manufacturers from Estonia and elsewhere in Europe and used the IDP housing project in Ukraine to demonstrate how Japanese façade materials can be used in the construction of modular apartment buildings with wooden frames. 

"Harmet sees an excellent opportunity to cooperate with the Japanese company NICHIHA in the reconstruction of Ukraine and in the implementation of other potential projects," said Alo Tamm, Harmet's chief executive officer. 

"The first pilot project in Brusyliv has progressed smoothly. Hopefully, our cooperation will help open new markets for other Estonian companies, as well, and export Estonian skills and know-how around the world," Tamm added. 

Margus Gering. Source: UNICEF

This 18-unit apartment building will provide permanent housing for IDPs in Brusyliv, Ukraine. The building will meet European Union energy efficiency standards, follow passive house principles and use solar energy. 

Ensuring safe, stable housing for IDPs is of long-term strategic importance for Ukraine's reconstruction. Wooden modular construction technology, which has become increasingly popular in Estonia, has the potential to streamline the process. It enables rapid construction of high-quality, energy-efficient housing while also encouraging Ukraine's construction sector to adopt sustainable solutions. 

"For the Brusyliv project, we have expanded our network of partners, creating added value for Ukraine's reconstruction process and involving a like-minded partner in the form of JICA," said Margus Gering, ESTDEV's regional head for Europe and Cooperation and Development in Ukraine. 

"It is important that the cooperation is not limited to this single project. It has already opened up concrete cooperation opportunities between the Estonian company Harmet and the Japanese company NICHIHA, and in the long term, it creates the conditions for strengthening business ties between Estonian and Japanese companies to support Ukraine jointly with practical solutions," Gering added.

According to an ESTDEV press release, Japan has expressed interest in continuing cooperation with ESTDEV to support Ukraine's recovery. In August 2025, ESTDEV and JICA signed a cooperation agreement at the Ukraine Business Forum in Tokyo to construct additional apartment buildings for IDPs in the Zhytomyr Region. 

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Zhytomyr Region, where Estonia has centered the majority of its reconstruction efforts, received around 126,000 IDPs. Approximately 56,000 of them still remain in the region, making Estonia's construction projects critically important. 

In addition to the Brusyliv housing project, ESTDEV is also transforming former barracks in the city of Ovruch into a modern apartment building for IDPs. 

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia records nearly 7,000 healthcare incidents in first year of tracking

19:50

Winter swimmer: Conditions are perfect for getting into the water

19:41

Ukraine cooperation strengthens business ties between Estonia and Japan

19:17

Lineup announced for Tallinn Music Week 2026

18:43

Ivangorod border crossing reconstruction to be completed by end of 2026

18:00

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

17:24

North coast sea conditions mean Botnica icebreaker called out

16:45

Paulig looking to move Santa Maria seasoning production from Sweden to Estonia

16:36

Holocaust Remembrance Day marked at memorial to French Jews in Tallinn Updated

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

12:48

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

10:21

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

08:11

City government scraps plans for bike lanes on major Tallinn streets

26.01

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

26.01

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

12:02

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo