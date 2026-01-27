Ukraine cooperation strengthens business ties between Estonia and Japan

According to the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) cooperation between Estonia and Japan on a project to provide housing for Ukrainian Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has also strengthened business ties between Estonian and Japanese companies.

The Estonian-Japanese joint project in Ukraine combines the expertise of Estonia's largest wooden module manufacturer, Harmet OÜ, and one of Japan's largest façade material producers, the NICHIHA Corporation. Together, they are constructing Ukraine's first three-story, modular wooden building.

The project is jointly funded by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

At the end of last week, JICA and NICHIHA organized a construction seminar at the Harmet factory, where construction of the wooden modules for the apartment building has already begun.

The seminar brought together wooden module manufacturers from Estonia and elsewhere in Europe and used the IDP housing project in Ukraine to demonstrate how Japanese façade materials can be used in the construction of modular apartment buildings with wooden frames.

"Harmet sees an excellent opportunity to cooperate with the Japanese company NICHIHA in the reconstruction of Ukraine and in the implementation of other potential projects," said Alo Tamm, Harmet's chief executive officer.

"The first pilot project in Brusyliv has progressed smoothly. Hopefully, our cooperation will help open new markets for other Estonian companies, as well, and export Estonian skills and know-how around the world," Tamm added.

This 18-unit apartment building will provide permanent housing for IDPs in Brusyliv, Ukraine. The building will meet European Union energy efficiency standards, follow passive house principles and use solar energy.

Ensuring safe, stable housing for IDPs is of long-term strategic importance for Ukraine's reconstruction. Wooden modular construction technology, which has become increasingly popular in Estonia, has the potential to streamline the process. It enables rapid construction of high-quality, energy-efficient housing while also encouraging Ukraine's construction sector to adopt sustainable solutions.

"For the Brusyliv project, we have expanded our network of partners, creating added value for Ukraine's reconstruction process and involving a like-minded partner in the form of JICA," said Margus Gering, ESTDEV's regional head for Europe and Cooperation and Development in Ukraine.

"It is important that the cooperation is not limited to this single project. It has already opened up concrete cooperation opportunities between the Estonian company Harmet and the Japanese company NICHIHA, and in the long term, it creates the conditions for strengthening business ties between Estonian and Japanese companies to support Ukraine jointly with practical solutions," Gering added.

According to an ESTDEV press release, Japan has expressed interest in continuing cooperation with ESTDEV to support Ukraine's recovery. In August 2025, ESTDEV and JICA signed a cooperation agreement at the Ukraine Business Forum in Tokyo to construct additional apartment buildings for IDPs in the Zhytomyr Region.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Zhytomyr Region, where Estonia has centered the majority of its reconstruction efforts, received around 126,000 IDPs. Approximately 56,000 of them still remain in the region, making Estonia's construction projects critically important.

In addition to the Brusyliv housing project, ESTDEV is also transforming former barracks in the city of Ovruch into a modern apartment building for IDPs.

