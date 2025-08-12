X!

Estonia and Japan join forces to build housing for IDPs in Ukraine

Estonia and Japan have joined forces in Ukraine to build housing for IDPs. Source: JETRO
Estonia and Japan have joined forces in Ukraine to build housing for IDPs. Source: JETRO
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) have announced the launch of a new bilateral project to provide housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Region.

Japan is set to join Estonia's housing construction project by supplying façade materials for an 18-unit apartment building in the city of Brusyliv, Ukraine, under JICA's new initiative to engage Japan's private sector in Ukraine's reconstruction. The building's façade materials will be procured from NICHIHA Corporation, one of Japan's leading producers of fiber cement material. 

The joint JICA-ESTDEV project in Brusyliv will deliver a modern, eco-friendly modular timber-frame apartment building, designed with energy efficiency, Passive House principles and solar readiness at its core. 

The new partnership between Japan and Estonia was announced at a high-level Ukraine Business Forum in Tokyo.

"We are deeply grateful to the Estonian government and ESTDEV for their efforts in realizing this first collaboration, and it is a pleasure to work together on this project. We hope to continue exploring opportunities for cooperation in supporting Ukraine in the future," said Toyama Kei, director general of the Middle East and Europe department at JICA. 

"As both countries remain strong and consistent supporters of Ukraine, I'm pleased to see ESTDEV, JICA and private sector partners now working together to support Ukraine's recovery and contribute to building a better future. The Embassy of Estonia in Tokyo remains dedicated to strengthening and broadening these types of partnerships," said Oliver Ait, business and investment adviser at the Estonian Embassy in Tokyo,

ESTDEV is responsible for the design, procurement, assembly, and overall execution of the project. The new apartment building and its accompanying bomb shelter are scheduled to be completed in spring 2026.  

"Russia's war has displaced millions. What Ukrainians need now is not just shelter but dignified, permanent homes. That is why we at ESTDEV are focused on providing new homes for IDPs using Estonia's expertise in wooden modular construction, which is one of the fastest and most affordable ways to build quality homes," said Margus Gering, regional head of Europe at ESTDEV.

Margus Gering. Source: EstDev

"We believe this is just the beginning of a broader, long-term partnership between Estonia and Japan in supporting Ukraine's path to recovery," Gering added.  

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates there are approximately 3.7 million IDPs in Ukraine. 

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Zhytomyr Region, where Estonia has centered the majority of its reconstruction efforts, received around 126,000 IDPs. Approximately 56,000 of them still remain in the region, making Estonia's construction projects critically important. 

In addition to the Brusyliv housing project, ESTDEV is also transforming former barracks in the city of Ovruch into a modern apartment building for IDPs. 

---

Editor: Michael Cole

