Estonia to host 2027 Ukraine Recovery Conference

Tallinn will host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn in 2027 after the countries signed a memorandum of cooperation this week.

Estonia has contributed to the rebuilding of Ukraine since 2022 and has so far reconstructed a bridge and a kindergarten and built houses for internally displaced people, among others.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv this week during a working visit to sign the cooperation agreement.

"The answer to Russia's brutal campaign of destruction must be a stronger Ukrainian state," Tsahkna said in a statement.

"Our aim in hosting the conference is to bring together heads of state and international partners from both the public and private sectors, civil society, local government leaders, international financial institutions, and businesses to advance a comprehensive and effective reconstruction process in Ukraine," he added.

Today in Kyiv I announced that Estonia contributes an additional €150,000 to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing our total aid to €620,000.



Russia's brutal and deliberate strikes on Ukraine's energy grid are acts of terror. By attacking power stations and gas… pic.twitter.com/twV2OxXurI — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) October 27, 2025

Tsahkna also said Estonia will allocate €150,000 to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

This money will help restore Ukraine's energy system, repair critical infrastructure, and secure gas supplies damaged by Russia ahead of the winter season. In total, Estonia has given €620,000 towards the initiative.

"These attacks are not merely acts of war—they are acts of terror against the Ukrainian people. Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine's economy, make everyday life unbearable, and break the spirit of its people," Tsahkna added.

"As Ukraine faces its fourth wartime winter, Estonia's support remains unwavering. We stand with Ukraine—for freedom, resilience, and victory," he emphasised.

Tsahkna also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during his visit.

I held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna. We discussed many important issues – long-range capabilities, drone production, and overall defense support for Ukraine. We also spoke about cooperation between Ukraine and the Joint Expeditionary Force… pic.twitter.com/Ltz0UiLluF — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 27, 2025

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!