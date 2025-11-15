Estonia to give Ukraine €3.5 million for Starlink systems

Estonia has pledged €3.5 million through the Estonia-Luxembourg IT coalition to supply Starlink systems to Ukraine and boost its wartime IT capabilities.

The €3.5 million allocated for purchasing Starlink communication systems will come from Estonia's 2025 aid package for Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense said.

The funding for the joint Starlink procurement will be channeled through the IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg.

According to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Ukraine has confirmed it needs support to maintain Starlink connectivity, which provides a significant tactical advantage on the battlefield.

"Starlink's capabilities are especially critical given Ukraine's aim to significantly expand its drone units, which require high-capacity internet connections," Pevkur said.

He added that Ukraine is fighting every day for the freedom of all of Europe, including Estonia, and that in addition to weapons, technological support is crucial.

This year, Estonia has supported Ukraine militarily with nearly 0.3 percent of its GDP. The aid has focused on procuring military assistance through Estonian companies, providing training through the Estonian Defense Forces and developing IT capabilities via the IT coalition.

--

