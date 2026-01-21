Estonia has given Ukraine more than €1.1 billion in aid

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war of aggression in 2022, Estonia has provided more than €1.1 billion in support to Ukraine, nearly three-quarters of which has been military aid.

"Since the beginning of 2022, we have provided Ukraine with €805 million in military aid. If we include costs related to the Estonian Defense Forces' support efforts for Ukraine, the total comes to €815 million," said Ministry of Defense spokesperson Ines Edur. She added that the Defense Forces' expenses include the training of approximately 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the Government Office, around €550 million of the military aid provided to Ukraine has gone toward ammunition, spokesperson Liisa Tagel said.

It has previously been reported that even before Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022, Estonia had supplied Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missile systems and missiles purchased from the United States.

In the months and years following, Estonia sent dozens of 122-millimeter and 155-millimeter howitzers and their accompanying ammunition, Mistral short-range air defense launchers and missiles, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, various small arms with ammunition, vehicles, communications equipment, medical supplies, personal protective gear such as helmets and bulletproof vests, winter uniforms and dry food packs.

Estonia has also contributed €10 million to the NATO-coordinated PURL program, which channels funds from European countries to purchase weapons from the United States for delivery to Ukraine.

With an additional €2 million, Estonia has joined the European Union's "Two Million Shells" initiative, which it helped launch.

Together with Luxembourg, Estonia is leading the IT Coalition formed to support Ukraine. So far, the 18 countries in the coalition have jointly provided over €1.3 billion in aid to Ukraine. Estonia's 2025 contribution through the coalition totals €8.75 million, which includes €3.5 million worth of Starlink communications systems and additional information and communications technology (ICT) equipment according to Ukraine's needs. Estonia has also supported the coalition with personnel by assigning a procurement specialist from the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) in 2024 and a cyber command expert in 2025.

Representatives from both the Government Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs separately emphasized that last year, Estonia's military aid to Ukraine amounted to 0.35 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP). For 2025, most of Estonia's military aid — worth €95 million — consists of equipment purchased from the Estonian defense industry and tailored to Ukraine's specific needs. These deliveries have primarily included drones and other high-priority military supplies.

Over a quarter billion in other kinds of aid

According to data provided by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brita Kikas, Estonia has allocated at least €370 million in aid to Ukraine and its citizens, including assistance planned for the current year.

The largest share of this total — €251 million — falls under development cooperation aid.

This includes €166.4 million in compensation and support for Ukrainian war refugees who have received temporary protection from Estonia. Of that amount, €130 million was used in 2022. Estonia has also allocated an additional €23.5 million to cover accommodation costs for war refugees. Despite the scale of these figures, University of Tartu professor Raul Eamets, who has studied the behavior of Ukrainian refugees, said as early as 2023 that Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Estonia are not a burden on the economy. On the contrary, they are contributing to its growth, as the vast majority have entered the workforce.

Development cooperation also includes €14.7 million allocated for supporting Ukrainian education, €12 million in direct budget support to Ukraine, €11.5 million for boosting the capacity of Ukraine's public and third sectors and several additional sector-specific contributions ranging from €3 million to €5 million.

In addition to development aid, Estonia has provided €31.7 million in humanitarian assistance, €85.6 million through financial institutions and approximately €3 million to support Ukraine's energy sector.

Kikas also emphasized that beyond these official figures, Estonian citizens have contributed to Ukraine through various organizations and grassroots initiatives and local governments across Estonia have also offered support.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to compile more precise figures on Estonia's aid to Ukraine by April at the latest.

According to data compiled by the Kiel Institute, as of October 31 of last year, Estonia had pledged or delivered a total of €1.17 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which €1 billion was military assistance. Of that, Estonia had already delivered €930 million in aid, including €860 million in military support.

