Former EDF chief: Poor level of preparedness costing city of Kyiv

General Martin Herem says Kyiv has not adequately prepared its critical infrastructure for airstrikes and doubts Ukraine can meet its goal of destroying 50,000 Russian troops.

Speaking on the "Ukraina stuudio" talk show after returning from Ukraine, Gen. Martin Herem said that despite Russian attacks, people in Kyiv are trying to go on with their daily lives.

"There's nothing beautiful about seeing things from a hundred meters away — it's cold and many lights are completely out. But when you step inside certain buildings, like kindergartens or schools, they're colorful, warm, bright and cheerful. People are continuing with life as much as they can," he said.

"Kyiv was perhaps the darkest and coldest example at the time. McDonald's was open, there was normal rush-hour traffic and functioning stoplights, but the city was relatively dark and mostly cold. Still, life goes on," Herem added.

According to Herem, Ukraine's resilience in the face of aerial threats is admirable, but Kyiv's preparedness has been lacking.

"Frontline oblasts have reinforced their critical infrastructure with concrete blocks or sandbags. From what I understand, that's been done less in Kyiv and now we're seeing the consequences," Herem said.

He added that the question of why Kyiv hasn't been better prepared should be put to the city's administration.

"I haven't seen every facility, whether they're protected or unprotected, only some. But based on what I heard from locals both near the front lines and close to Kyiv, it seems the city may have placed too much faith in air defense and at some point, Russia simply broke through it," Herem noted.

He said Russian pressure has remained intense throughout the war and has even increased.

"I think the U.S. or Israel could withstand that kind of pressure — not because their air defense is excellent, but because they'd bomb all those bowmen to bits. Ukraine's capabilities in that regard are weak. And if you look at a bit of the statistics, Ukraine's deep strikes may have somewhat reduced the number of indirect fire and airstrikes in the second half of last year," Herem said.

General: Russia's losses not too great yet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is eliminating about 35,000 Russian soldiers per month, with a target of reaching 50,000.

Gen. Herem said approximately 700,000 Russian soldiers are fighting against Ukrainian forces, but the number of Russian casualties — killed, wounded or missing — is about 1,000 per day or just 0.14 percent of the total.

"To put that in perspective, Estonia's wartime Defense Forces strength is 43,000 and proportionally similar losses would be about 60 people. That could be divided into three parts — 20 dead, 20 seriously wounded and 20 who would return over the following days," Herem explained.

If Ukrainians were able to eliminate 50,000 Russian soldiers per month and surpass the number Russia is able to recruit, it could begin to have an impact over the course of weeks or months, the general said.

"But for that to happen, Ukrainians would have to undergo a major qualitative or quantitative shift — they'd need either more and better weapons or a change in the way they fight. Right now, I don't see such a shift happening any time soon," Herem said.

"I don't want to criticize Ukraine in any way. I really can't predict whether they'll meet that 50,000-a-month goal, but even if they do, Russia still has the capability to mobilize," he added.

Herem: My goal was clarification rather than criticism

Following the publication of the news, Herem posted on social media to clarify that his intention had not been to criticize Ukrainians.

"I apologize to those Ukrainians who may have found my interview unfair. My aim wasn't criticism, but explanation. Somehow, things always end up being misunderstood and something always gets left unsaid," Herem wrote.

"First of all — Kyiv is not to blame for the destruction of its energy infrastructure — Russia is. Some believe that Kyiv could have done a better job of fortifying certain sites, but the core problem remains Russia," Herem noted.

"Second, I said I don't know how Ukraine would manage to raise Russian losses to 50,000 per month. That would require either material improvements, such as through Western aid or a qualitative leap on Ukraine's part. Anything is possible, but I don't currently see what that would be. I do have an idea — but it's a 'what if.' For example, more and better support from the West," he added.

"I repeat: the Ukrainians' resistance on the front, in government institutions and in local governments has been impressive and should serve as a lesson we are obligated to learn from," Herem concluded.

