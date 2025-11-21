Former US Ambassador to Estonia raises over $100,000 to support Ukraine

Former U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent and his wife Velida Kitaina Kent have raised over $100,000 to support Ukraine and traveled to the country to deliver 37 vehicles, reports Ukrainian news outlet Kyiv Post.

Kyiv Post reported on Tuesday that George P. Kent and his wife Velida Kitaina Kent helped deliver 37 vehicles to frontline units as part of the NAFO Convoy 47–48, contributing to a total of nearly 850 vehicles sent since February 2022.

Velida and George P. Kent personally drove one of the trucks 30 hours non-stop from Estonian capital Tallinn to Ukraine, swapping driving duties every two hours. The vehicle they drove has now been handed over to Ukraine's Chervona Kalyna 14th Brigade.

Also among the vehicles delivered was a "drone bus" featuring the "TransAmerica Bike Ride" patch logo along with U.S., Estonian, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar flags on the doors. It was handed over to a Ukrainian Special Forces Ranger Unit.

George P. Kent became U.S. Ambassador to Estonia in February 2023 and served for two years.

In an interview with ERR prior to the end of his term, Kent reiterated the need for the U.S. and its allies to do even more to support Ukraine as it fights to defend itself from Russian aggression.

"Collectively, the other allies and the United States, what we have done for Ukraine was not enough for Ukraine to win," Kent said. "And I think that's what has to be kept in mind – the goal is for Ukraine to win. We all could have done more and we all need to do more going forward."

Velida Kitaina Kent is Crimean Tatar. She grew up in Uzbekistan after her family was deported from Crimea in 1944.

