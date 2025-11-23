X!

Expert: Europe should press US for peace deal which does not harm Ukraine

News
Rainer Saks
Rainer Saks Source: ERR
News

US President Donald Trump's misreading of battlefield realities has made the workings of the recently leaked 28-point peace deal proposal unclear, security expert Rainer Saks said.

Trump has most likely received information from special envoy Steve Witkoff, Saks said, plus perhaps some other officials who have been suggesting that the Russian army is winning the war.

The upshot is the U.S. president has formed the view that Ukraine is no longer capable of holding out militarily, and making it wiser, in Trump's view, to cede smaller amounts of territory and achieve a ceasefire on that basis, Saks went on.

Explaining the deal domestically may also explain why it seems to have been rushed through.

"This haste may also stem a bit from the fact that President Trump senses that it will be very difficult for him to defend such a peace agreement domestically," Saks said.

In any case Europe itself does not have a concrete peace plan to put on the table, Saks went on. While this would be negotiated, Europe seems to lack the strength or will to even initiate such negotiations at the moment, Saks added.

"What Europe should be doing now is exerting maximum influence on President Trump, to ensure that this peace agreement does not cause any additional harm to Ukraine or to Europe as a whole," the expert noted.

The Trump administration is to provide European allies with an official overview of the peace plan for the first time today, Sunday. Analysts have described it as a case of take-it-or-leave-it.

The 28-point draft agreement which was leaked this week would see Ukraine cede territory to Russia, including territory not currently occupied by Russia; put limits on the size of its armed forces, and rule out NATO membership, in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has said Europe's security is not up for negotiation, after a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with the Nordic and Baltic Eight (NB8) leaders.

Trump has given Zelenskyy until Thursday, November 27 to agree to the deal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Tõnis Saarts: The roots of today's culture wars

13:32

Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' makes PÖFF awards history

12:42

Scammers getting increasingly sophisticated, €23 million taken in 2025 so far

11:14

Stefan Vaaks top scorer for Providence in NCAA win over Penn State

10:32

Narva resisting handing over museum's Russian art collection to the state

09:53

Expert: Ukraine will not collapse even if US ends aid, intel sharing

09:16

Expert: Europe should press US for peace deal which does not harm Ukraine

22.11

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy Updated

22.11

Ukraine aid NGO to remain in Lehtme embezzlement case, Estonian court rules

22.11

Former Estonian PM Siim Kallas on Trump: He's still on Russia's side

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

22.11

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

20.11

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

21.11

Expert: Ukraine's Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad will likely fall in December

22.11

Former Estonian PM Siim Kallas on Trump: He's still on Russia's side

22.11

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy Updated

22.11

Estonian Hollywood stuntman says 'Sisu' stunt was hardest fall of career

21.11

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas Market back Friday for another year of cheer

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo