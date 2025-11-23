Expert: Europe should press US for peace deal which does not harm Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's misreading of battlefield realities has made the workings of the recently leaked 28-point peace deal proposal unclear, security expert Rainer Saks said.

Trump has most likely received information from special envoy Steve Witkoff, Saks said, plus perhaps some other officials who have been suggesting that the Russian army is winning the war.

The upshot is the U.S. president has formed the view that Ukraine is no longer capable of holding out militarily, and making it wiser, in Trump's view, to cede smaller amounts of territory and achieve a ceasefire on that basis, Saks went on.

Explaining the deal domestically may also explain why it seems to have been rushed through.

"This haste may also stem a bit from the fact that President Trump senses that it will be very difficult for him to defend such a peace agreement domestically," Saks said.

In any case Europe itself does not have a concrete peace plan to put on the table, Saks went on. While this would be negotiated, Europe seems to lack the strength or will to even initiate such negotiations at the moment, Saks added.

"What Europe should be doing now is exerting maximum influence on President Trump, to ensure that this peace agreement does not cause any additional harm to Ukraine or to Europe as a whole," the expert noted.

The Trump administration is to provide European allies with an official overview of the peace plan for the first time today, Sunday. Analysts have described it as a case of take-it-or-leave-it.

The 28-point draft agreement which was leaked this week would see Ukraine cede territory to Russia, including territory not currently occupied by Russia; put limits on the size of its armed forces, and rule out NATO membership, in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has said Europe's security is not up for negotiation, after a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with the Nordic and Baltic Eight (NB8) leaders.

Trump has given Zelenskyy until Thursday, November 27 to agree to the deal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!