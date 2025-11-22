X!

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy

News
Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Europe's security is not up for negotiation after a call with Nordic and Baltic leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a so-called peace plan drafted by Russia and the U.S.

The 28-point draft agreement leaked this week would see Ukraine cede territory to Russia, limit the size of its armed forces and rule out NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S.

President Donald Trump has given President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday, November 27 – Thanksgiving – to agree to the deal.

The NB8 held a meeting on Friday after the news broke and again on Saturday.

Michal said Estonia stands in full support with Ukraine and told Zelenskyy "you are not alone."

"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are not up for deals. Europe's security is not up for negotiation. Pressure on Russia stays. Ukraine and the rest of Europe will shape our common future," he wrote on social media.

The other Baltic leaders published similar messages.

Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stressed solidarity with Ukraine.

"We stand with Ukraine. Ukraine is Europe. We must agree on peace in Ukraine together," she wrote in social media.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said any peace initiative must not be based on Ukraine's capitulation.

"We fully support President Zelenskyy and Ukraine in their just struggle for freedom. Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law are non-negotiable. We stand united with Ukraine — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," he wrote.

The eight Nordic and Baltic countries have long said they support a "just" peace for Ukraine. They argue a deal that allows Russia to gain from its aggression would threaten European security and embolden Moscow to act in the future.

Foreign minister: Russia has not altered its objectives

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Saturday morning that he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

"Estonia stands firmly in solidarity with Ukraine," he wrote on X.

But he also stressed that Russia has not changed its attitude to Ukraine.

"Russia has not altered its objectives, it continues to threaten the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic region. We must maintain maximum pressure on the aggressor and provide unwavering support to Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

"The future of Ukraine and Europe must be shaped with both at the table."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Ukraine aid NGO to remain in Lehtme embezzlement case, Estonian court rules

16:51

Former Estonian PM Siim Kallas on Trump: He's still on Russia's side

16:25

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy

15:24

Estonian Hollywood stuntman says 'Sisu' stunt was hardest fall of career

14:21

Gallery: Revamped Tallinn City Life Museum debuts new exhibitions

13:14

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

12:09

Police summon Estonia's Isamaa party over alleged illegal funding Updated

11:16

Central Pärnu poised for tallest buildings yet, transforming skyline

10:09

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for ERR's new TV House as building in full swing

08:15

Eesti Laul 2026 final tickets go on sale as road to Eurovision begins

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

20.11

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

21.11

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas Market back Friday for another year of cheer

21.11

Expert: Ukraine's Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad will likely fall in December

21.11

Former US Ambassador to Estonia raises over $100,000 to support Ukraine

21.11

Estonia's PM: Baltics, Nordics pledge 'full support' for Ukraine's territorial integrity

20.11

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus shares why she hung up her skates

07:18

Igor Gretskiy: Coercion to Capitulation: The Trump–Putin Playbook on Ukraine

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo