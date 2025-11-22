Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Europe's security is not up for negotiation after a call with Nordic and Baltic leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a so-called peace plan drafted by Russia and the U.S.

The 28-point draft agreement leaked this week would see Ukraine cede territory to Russia, limit the size of its armed forces and rule out NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S.

President Donald Trump has given President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday, November 27 – Thanksgiving – to agree to the deal.

The NB8 held a meeting on Friday after the news broke and again on Saturday.

Michal said Estonia stands in full support with Ukraine and told Zelenskyy "you are not alone."

"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are not up for deals. Europe's security is not up for negotiation. Pressure on Russia stays. Ukraine and the rest of Europe will shape our common future," he wrote on social media.

The other Baltic leaders published similar messages.

Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stressed solidarity with Ukraine.

"We stand with Ukraine. Ukraine is Europe. We must agree on peace in Ukraine together," she wrote in social media.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said any peace initiative must not be based on Ukraine's capitulation.

"We fully support President Zelenskyy and Ukraine in their just struggle for freedom. Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law are non-negotiable. We stand united with Ukraine — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," he wrote.

The eight Nordic and Baltic countries have long said they support a "just" peace for Ukraine. They argue a deal that allows Russia to gain from its aggression would threaten European security and embolden Moscow to act in the future.

Foreign minister: Russia has not altered its objectives

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Saturday morning that he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

"Estonia stands firmly in solidarity with Ukraine," he wrote on X.

But he also stressed that Russia has not changed its attitude to Ukraine.

"Russia has not altered its objectives, it continues to threaten the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic region. We must maintain maximum pressure on the aggressor and provide unwavering support to Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

"The future of Ukraine and Europe must be shaped with both at the table."

