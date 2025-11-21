X!

Estonia's PM: Baltics, Nordics pledge 'full support' for Ukraine's territorial integrity

News
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the eight Baltic and Nordic countries (NB8) fully support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid calls for the country to agree to a U.S.-Russia "peace" plan.

The 28-point draft agreement leaked this week would see Ukraine cede territory to Russia and rule out NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S.

President Donald Trump has given President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday, November 27 – Thanksgiving – to agree to the deal.

On Friday evening, Michal said the NB8 had discussed the issue.

"Ukraine has our full support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he wrote on social media. "Russia must return to its borders and stay there. Aggression must come at a cost that closes the door to imperial dreams."

The countries have long said they support a "just" peace for Ukraine. They argue a deal that allows Russia to gain from its aggression would threaten European security and embolden Moscow to act in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:44

Estonia's PM: Baltics, Nordics pledge 'full support' for Ukraine's territorial integrity

19:55

Polling expert: Dispute over values would not help Reform or EKRE

19:45

Tartu Titans go for Baltic Bowl glory in Saturday's American Football League final

19:10

Estonia creates regional cyber training hub in Moldova

18:30

Former US Ambassador to Estonia raises over $100,000 to support Ukraine

17:46

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja looking to end on a high at Rally Saudi Arabia

17:03

Estonian ministry eyes self-service pharmacy kiosks to expand access Updated

16:59

Gallery: New show revives Estonia's larger-than-life epic hero Kalevipoeg

16:25

Expert: Ukraine's Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad will likely fall in December

16:19

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas Market back Friday for another year of cheer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

20.11

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

20.11

US peace plan has 'no logic' and could be 'media noise', security experts say

20.11

Estonia and Russia agree lake fishing quotas for 2026

12:00

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

19.11

Estonia returns €1.2 million in vehicle registration fees for cars sold abroad

14:26

Police summon Estonia's Isamaa party over alleged illegal funding Updated

20.11

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus shares why she hung up her skates

09:08

Valka Municipality on the Estonian-Latvian border in dire financial straits

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo