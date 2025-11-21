Estonia's PM: Baltics, Nordics pledge 'full support' for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the eight Baltic and Nordic countries (NB8) fully support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid calls for the country to agree to a U.S.-Russia "peace" plan.

The 28-point draft agreement leaked this week would see Ukraine cede territory to Russia and rule out NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S.

President Donald Trump has given President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday, November 27 – Thanksgiving – to agree to the deal.

On Friday evening, Michal said the NB8 had discussed the issue.

"Ukraine has our full support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he wrote on social media. "Russia must return to its borders and stay there. Aggression must come at a cost that closes the door to imperial dreams."

The countries have long said they support a "just" peace for Ukraine. They argue a deal that allows Russia to gain from its aggression would threaten European security and embolden Moscow to act in the future.

