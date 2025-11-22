Former Estonian PM Siim Kallas on Trump: He's still on Russia's side

In part of a longer interview, former Estonian prime minister Siim Kallas said Trump's handling of the Ukraine war favors Moscow — but Estonia needs the U.S.

There is a lot that clearly doesn't depend on us, like what the White House decides to do with Ukraine. Now we're hearing hints of secret deals behind Europe's back and Ukraine being pressured with conditions. Should we be worried?

We absolutely should be worried.

What do you think [U.S. President Donald] Trump's plan is?

If only I knew. What I can say is that he keeps pushing Russia's line. The idea is always that peace should come at Ukraine's expense.

When Putin bombs Kyiv, President Trump voices displeasure — I do too — but nothing changes. There's no real action. Maybe the current oil sanctions are something, but he's already rolling them back, carving out exceptions for Hungary and so on. He's still on Russia's side.

I probably shouldn't say this — and people may take it very badly — but I keep asking what Ukraine is really fighting for. It's not just fighting for itself. If Ukraine falls, that's a major shift, and we should be very, very worried.

The EU, European countries actually haven't taken decisive steps either. Has Europe missed its moment to push for a ceasefire on terms acceptable to Ukraine?

European countries are trying. Europe has been pretty firm on sanctions — the Russia sanctions have been wide-ranging, and they're continuing. There's agreement on that front.

But there are 27 people at the table, each alone, no aides, all with their own voters behind them. That's the challenge of democracy: they have to make decisions without alienating their voters. So things wobble.

Yet they must understand they're shooting themselves in the foot.

Cooperation has been fairly broad. But you don't just agree on military capability overnight.

Without America, we can't really get anything done, can we?

If we'd started building up without them 30 years ago, we'd have those capabilities today. But building them takes time.

So what now? Do you, Siim Kallas, still believe diplomacy can bring Ukraine peace?

It depends on what diplomacy we're talking about. I don't know. The situation is extremely complicated, and we've always relied on America being at our back.

If one day America suddenly weren't at our back, then yes — even Europe makes solid aircraft — but when it comes to satellites and long-range intelligence, the Americans are unmatched. Without them, it's very hard to do anything.

