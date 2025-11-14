Baltics, Nordics announce $500 million military aid package for Ukraine

The eight Baltic and Nordic countries will jointly fund a $500 million aid package for Ukraine, providing the country with much-needed military equipment and munitions, NATO said on Wednesday.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden will source the aid from the United States under NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. It totals around €430 million.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said this is a "clear signal" of the region's unwavering support for Ukraine.

"Contributions from all allies to PURL are essential to send a clear message to Russia: support for Ukraine is only growing," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the announcement is "a clear signal of transatlantic cooperation." "Our region leads by example," he added.

PURL was announced in July by U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. It aims to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities and meet its urgent military needs.

Under the initiative, the United States provides Ukraine with critical military equipment — including missiles, precision weapons, air defence systems, and ammunition — funded by European Allies and Canada.

Rutte welcomed Wednesday's announcement: "This equipment is extremely important as Ukraine enters the winter months, and deliveries through PURL are flowing into Ukraine."

Crucial aid for winter

Tsahkna also said the aid package is "crucial" ahead of winter, as Ukraine faces intensified Russian attacks.

"Russia's increasingly aggressive strikes on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure are aimed at plunging the country into cold and darkness before winter, extinguishing hope and weakening the will to resist. We must act to ensure Russia does not achieve this goal," the foreign minister said.

Tsahkna highlighted that Estonia's priorities during its presidency of the Nordic-Baltic cooperation format (NB8) next year will be to ensure that support for Ukraine remains at the heart of the region's efforts.

Estonia will contribute €10 million to PURL, as approved by the government.

