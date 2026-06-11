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Estonia renews calls for alumina export ban amid Ireland-Russia shipments

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The Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina refinery on the West Coast of Ireland.
The Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina refinery on the West Coast of Ireland. Source: Graham Horn / Wikimedia Commons
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Estonia has once again called for a full ban on alumina exports from the European Union to Russia, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

All loopholes that enable Russia's military industry to obtain the materials it needs must continue to be closed, Tsahkna noted, following a large alumina refinery in the west of Ireland hitting the headlines over its ongoing exports to the Russian Federation – the facility is Russian-owned in any case.

"Alumina is a key input in aluminium production, and aluminium is a strategically important material for Russia's defense, aviation and military industries. We must do everything possible to reduce Russia's ability to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine," Tsahkna said via a press release.

Estonia is to redouble its efforts to ensure more broadly that the cost of aggression and pressure on Russia remain as high as possible, Tsahkna went on.

"Our objective remains unchanged: to make aggression so costly for Moscow that it is forced to stop," he continued. "Preparations are under way in the EU for the 21st sanctions package, and Estonia supports the swift adoption of an ambitious package."

Tsahkna made his remarks Thursday, when he presented the government with an overview of Estonia's positions on sanctions policy towards Russia.

He noted his support for a European Commission proposal to maintain the oil price cap at its current level of a little under €40 per barrel.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"At the same time, the European Union's strategic objective must remain a full ban on maritime services for Russian energy exports, which is the most effective way to reduce funding for the Kremlin's war machine," Tsahkna added.

Individuals who have served in the Russian armed forces, which includes many with combat experience, pose a serious threat to the internal security of European countries, often holding anti-European views and representing a favorable recruitment pool for Russian intelligence services in its efforts to destabilize the democratic portion of Europe.

Tsahkna referenced work done in Estonia towards a full EU entry ban for these individuals, welcoming the European Commission's proposal to include a ban in the next, 21st sanctions package and for the foreseeable future, regardless of when Russia's war on Ukraine ends.

"In addition to an entry ban, we expect the European Commission to present further proposals as quickly as possible to address this threat," Tsahkna continued.

Ireland is facing criticism for continuing to allow alumina exports to Russia during the war in Ukraine, with attention focused on Aughinish Alumina, Europe's largest alumina refinery in County Limerick and owned by Russian aluminum company Rusal. Alumina is the key raw material used to produce aluminum, which has a range of military-industrial applications, including in weapons and ammunition.

Estonia's Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy , said this week she planned to raise the issue with the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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