Michal at Ukraine summit: Russia's trade must be as restricted as possible

Kristen Michal attending Emmanuel Macron's second emergency Ukraine summit by video call on February 19, 2025.
Kristen Michal attending Emmanuel Macron's second emergency Ukraine summit by video call on February 19, 2025. Source: Jürgen Randma
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) stressed the importance of enforcing sanctions on Russia at French President Emmanuel Macron's second leaders summit to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday.

Michal said no discussion were made at the meeting, but discussions took place between "like-minded countries" about what they can do in the near future to support Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This is likely to be a decisive step, whether additional aid can be provided across Europe as a whole to put pressure on Russia to agree to Ukraine's terms, rather than the other way around," Michal noted.," Michal told Delfi news portal.

On Tuesday, the United States indicated that all parties must make concessions to achieve peace and suggested Europe review its sanctions. However, EU countries do not intend to back down.

"My advice to other heads of state was that the one message capable of convincing both Russia and the United States that Europe must have a strong seat at the table is to restrict Russian trade as much as possible. Additional sanctions have been introduced, and this course must definitely continue — the more intensively, the better," the prime minister told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We have the tools – sanctions, tariffs, frozen assets - to keep up the maximum pressure. We will not give up and we will stand with Ukraine," he wrote on social media.

Michal reiterated that Estonia's position remains unchanged: "We must support President Zelenskyy, weaken Russia, and increase our defense spending."

The prime minister added Europe will continue its dialogue and cooperation with its ally, the United States, and other partners.

Leaders from Norway, Canada, the three Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden, and Belgium attended the meeting. Michal dialed in via video call.

During the meeting, it was acknowledged that member states must quickly begin strengthening their defense capabilities.

On Monday, the first summit took place in Paris with representatives from United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Denmark.

European leaders are seeking to forge a cohesive response to Donald Trump's divisive plan to end the war in Ukraine, Politico Europe reported.

EU agrees more sanctions on Russia

EU ambassadors agreed a new sanctions package on Russia on Wednesday. Since 2022, more than 2,300 officials and entities – usually government agencies, banks and organizations – have been hit.

The latest round of sanctions targeted aluminium and oil exports and the "shadow fleet" of ships that Russia exploits to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain, AP wrote.

They will be formally adopted by EU foreign ministers next week.

--

Editor: Kai Vare, Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

