Estonia invited to Macron's second emergency European Ukraine summit

Estonia will attend a second emergency summit organized by French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Two diplomatic sources confirmed Norway, Canada, the three Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden, and Belgium had been invited.

Some countries will participate via video link, including Estonia.

The Élysée Palace did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

On Monday, the first emergency meeting in Paris took place with representatives from United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Denmark.

European leaders are seeking to forge a cohesive response to Donald Trump's divisive plan to end the war in Ukraine, Politico Europe reported.

Monday's effort to present a united front on Ukraine in the face of rising fear over U.S. President Donald Trump's intentions fizzled as they failed to agree on sending troops to police a possible peace deal.

