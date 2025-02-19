X!

Estonia invited to Macron's second emergency European Ukraine summit

news
Paris.
Paris. Source: SCANPIX/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
news

Estonia will attend a second emergency summit organized by French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Two diplomatic sources confirmed Norway, Canada, the three Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden, and Belgium had been invited.

Some countries will participate via video link, including Estonia.

The Élysée Palace did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

On Monday, the first emergency meeting in Paris took place with representatives from United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Denmark.

European leaders are seeking to forge a cohesive response to Donald Trump's divisive plan to end the war in Ukraine, Politico Europe reported.

Monday's effort to present a united front on Ukraine in the face of rising fear over U.S. President Donald Trump's intentions fizzled as they failed to agree on sending troops to police a possible peace deal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karl Kivil, Helen Wright

Source: Reuters

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:26

Tuuli Tomingas seventh in biathlon worlds in best race of season

12:16

Estonia invited to Macron's second emergency European Ukraine summit

12:14

Minister: Talk about US troop withdrawal from Estonia is 'speculation'

11:43

Prosecutor's office launches probe into possible PERH medical negligence

11:14

Norstat poll puts Isamaa's rating at record level

10:45

Ministry against including parental leave in annual leave calculation

10:17

Minister: Gulf states have strong interest in Estonia's defense industry

09:42

ERJK investigating if Isamaa's Postimees podcast is an illicit donation

09:14

Estonia's MEP candidate deposits set too high, EU says

08:49

Women in Estonia do billions of euros more in unpaid labor than men

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.02

Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area Updated

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

18.02

Historic Märjamaa cemetery hit by thieves in biggest robbery of recent years

18.02

Kaja Kallas: Europeans must get their act together

18.02

Finance minister: The fact there's war does not mean there's more money

07:51

Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo