Estonian PM vague on alumina shipping firm's Russia ties

Ships belonging to the Estonian company Hansa Shipping are transporting alumina — essential for warfare — from Ireland to Russia. From the Prime Minister's response, it is unclear whether any proceedings have been initiated against the company.

For years, media outlets have reported that vessels owned by the Estonian shipping company Hansa Shipping have been transporting large quantities of alumina, indispensable to the Russian military industry, from Ireland to Russian Federation.

Estonian MP Züleyxa Izmailova (SocDem Party) asked Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform Party) what steps the current government has taken or plans to take to address this specific issue, and whether Estonia has an overview of how many companies are operating in a similar manner to Hansa Shipping. She also asked whether Estonia supports adding an export ban on alumina to the next sanctions package.

In his written response, the Prime Minister stated that participating in a supply chain that supports the aggressor's war machine — at a time when a war of aggression is being waged against Ukraine — is unequivocally ethically reprehensible.

He emphasized that whether criminal proceedings have been initiated against Hansa Shipping in connection with shipments of alumina from Ireland to Russia can only be disclosed with the authorization of the Prosecutor's Office and within certain limits — however, neither investigative authorities nor the Prosecutor's Office have released such information.

"The state monitors compliance with the International Sanctions Act. Possible violations are handled by the competent authorities within the areas of responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Finance. Their daily task is to identify individuals and companies that, by violating the sanctions law, or by planning or committing crimes, assist in sustaining the Russian war machine," the Prime Minister wrote.

According to Michal, Estonia has repeatedly proposed introducing an export ban on alumina to Russia in European Union sanctions packages, and has also put forward a proposal to include alumina in the EU's 21st sanctions package.

The Prime Minister noted that existing sanctions have helped weaken the aggressor's economy and limit its military capabilities. "The government will continue working to ensure that the sanctions regime is as effective as possible and further reduces the aggressor's ability to finance and wage its war of aggression against Ukraine."

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) recently said Estonia has called for a full ban on alumina exports from the European Union to Russia.

All loopholes that enable Russia's military industry to obtain the materials it needs must continue to be closed, Tsahkna noted, following a large alumina refinery in the west of Ireland hitting the headlines over its ongoing exports to the Russian Federation – the facility is Russian-owned in any case.

"Alumina is a key input in aluminium production, and aluminium is a strategically important material for Russia's defense, aviation and military industries. We must do everything possible to reduce Russia's ability to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine," Tsahkna said via a press release.

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