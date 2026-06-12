Margus Tsahkna: The cost of aggression must rise for Russia every day

If we want to reduce Russia's ability to continue its aggression against Ukraine, we must close all loopholes that allow its war industry to access the materials it needs, writes Margus Tsahkna.

Estonia's approach to sanctions policy against Russia is clear and unchanged: as long as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, pressure on the Kremlin must be increased and the cost of aggression must be raised.

Estonia is among the leading countries in the European Union in increasing the cost of Russia's aggression and in developing and implementing sanctions. Our goal is — and will remain — to make aggression so costly for Moscow that it is forced to stop. Sanctions must compel Russia to reassess the costs and consequences of its actions. They have already had a real and deepening impact on Russia's economy and military capability.

Negotiations on the European Union's 21st sanctions package are currently underway. We support the European Commission's proposals, especially further restrictions on Russia's energy revenues. A positive element of the proposals is also the plan to block entry into the European Union for individuals who have participated in Russia's aggression. Estonia will also continue working toward a longer-term, Europe-wide solution.

Russia's war machine continues to be financed primarily by energy exports. The most effective way to shut down this flow of money would be a full ban on maritime services for Russian energy exports. Although there is not yet a consensus among the G7 countries, this must remain a strategic objective for the European Union.

Until then, the existing oil price cap at $44.1 per barrel must be maintained, and any steps that would increase Russia's energy revenues must be avoided. We support the European Commission's proposal to keep the price cap at its current level.

We also support the Commission's proposal to impose an EU-wide entry ban on anyone who has served in the Russian armed forces or other Kremlin-linked armed units since February 24, 2022. Estonia has been a leader on this issue within the EU and has already banned more than 2,000 Russian fighters from entering the Schengen Area.

"We support the European Commission's proposal to keep the price cap at its current level."

We must take into account that after the war ends, hundreds of thousands of war-experienced individuals with anti-European attitudes will return to Russian society, which lacks the capacity to rehabilitate them or offer them prospects for the future. This poses a significant security risk to all of Europe. Former Russian fighters — including convicted criminals sent from prisons to the front — could serve as a recruitment pool for Russian intelligence services to organize sabotage and subversion.

This proposal sends a clear political message: participation in a war of aggression must carry long-term consequences.

Work is also underway to include a ban on exports of alumina to Russia in the 21st sanctions package. We have repeatedly proposed this measure in earlier sanctions rounds and are doing so again in the current negotiations. Alumina is a key input in aluminum production, and aluminum is a strategically important material for Russia's defense, aviation, and military industries. If we want to reduce Russia's ability to continue its aggression against Ukraine, we must close all loopholes that enable its war industry to obtain the materials it needs.

Russia has shown no willingness to pursue a just peace or to abandon its goal of subjugating Ukraine and restoring spheres of influence in Europe. I am pleased that unity on this issue still prevails within the European Union.

Sanctions must remain in force until Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity have been fully restored within its internationally recognized borders, and until Russia has compensated for the damage caused by the war. Estonia will continue to lead efforts within the European Union to ensure that the cost of aggression for Russia rises day by day.

The outcome of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine will largely determine Europe's future security order. We must move from supporting Ukraine's survival to supporting its victory. A just and lasting peace requires strong security guarantees, accountability for Russia's aggression and war crimes, and a secure future for Ukraine within the European Union.

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