Tallinn moves Ukrainian flag at Freedom Square onto scaffolding

Due to upcoming renovation work, the City of Tallinn will move the Estonian and Ukrainian flags displayed on the building at Freedom Square 10 onto scaffolding. If the war has not ended by the time the renovations are completed, the flags will be returned to the building's façade.

Tallinn will soon begin restoring the façade and canopy of the building located at Freedom Square 10.

Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik, responsible for city property, told ERR that a contract with the construction company has already been signed, work will begin shortly, and is expected to be completed in early February next year. According to him, the façade and canopy of the building, designed by architect Elmar Lohu, will be thoroughly restored.

"The goal of the work is to preserve the building's historical appearance and original materials as much as possible, which is why the restoration is done in a detailed and minimally invasive manner — often literally stone by stone," Terik explained.

The Ukrainian support banner currently displayed on the building will be temporarily relocated and attached to the scaffolding for the duration of the work.

"The banner was installed on the building as part of a civic initiative supported by private donors. The Property Department has been in communication with the installer, and a solution has been agreed upon. After the work is completed, the banner will be reinstalled on the building's façade if the war in Ukraine has not ended by then," the deputy mayor said.

In addition to improving its appearance, the building will also be made safer. The entire façade will be inspected, hazardous or loose elements will be repaired, and all panels will receive additional fastenings to ensure stability and eliminate the risk of collapse. As a result of the restoration, the building's durability, energy efficiency, and usability safety are expected to improve.

Tenants will be able to continue using the premises during the renovation, although temporary restrictions on movement and disturbances caused by construction work should be expected.

"Entrances on the square-facing side will be redirected through protective tunnels during the work to ensure safety and accessibility," Terik added.

The exact start date of the renovation will be announced in the coming days once the solution for attaching the flags to the scaffolding has been finalized.

The restoration will cost €475,000. The work has been commissioned by Tallinn's Property Department and will be carried out by Aruna Ehitus OÜ.

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