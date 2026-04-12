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Europe Day to be celebrated in Tallinn and Narva with free concerts

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Narva city government also put on a concert for the city's residents on the town hall square.
Narva city government also put on a concert for the city's residents on the town hall square. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
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Europe Day on May 9 will be marked with a week of activities and free concerts in Tallinn and the border city, Narva.

The date is considered the beginning of what is now the European Union after French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman presented his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe that would make war between European nations unthinkable on May 9, 1950.

The traditional Europe Day orienteering game for school classes will take place from May 4-10 this year and participants can test their knowledge in Tallinn, Narva, Tartu, Kohtla-Järve, Võru, Pärnu, Kuressaare and Valga.

On Europe Day, embassies of EU member states, EU-related organisations, and Estonian public authorities will be present at Freedom Square from 12 p.m. to introduce their work and activities. Youngsters are welcome in the children and youth area, while the stage is filled with performers from Estonia and abroad.

Concerts will then be held in Tallinn and Narva.

An-Marlen and Boipepperoni, Clicherik & Mäx and Lexsoul Dancemachine will perform at the concert organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. After the concert, the party will continue in the Paavli Culture Factory with DJs from several European countries.

In Narva, celebrations will start with a family day at Stockholm Square. Ida-Viru Future Fair will be held at Narva College. A festival area will be open at Town Hall Square with musical performances by local youth bands. The concert will start with Narva City Symphony Orchestra together with Ott Lepland,and Tanja Mihhailova will perform and NOËP will take over in the second half of the evening.

The concerts will also be broadcast by ERR.

The main organisers of Europe Day are the Government Office, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Commission Representation in Estonia. 

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Editor: Helen Wright

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