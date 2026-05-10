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Watch again: Europe Day concert on Tallinn's Freedom Square

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Europe Day was marked with a free concert on Tallinn's Freedom Square.
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Hundreds of music lovers attended a free concert on Tallinn's Freedom Square on Saturday to mark Europe Day (May 9) and the event can be watched again on news.err.ee.

Among the performers were crowd favorites including An-Marlen, Boipepperoni, Clicherik ja Mäx and Lexsoul Dancemachine.

May 9 marks the beginning of what is now the European Union after French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman presented his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe that would make war between European nations unthinkable on May 9, 1950.

Events were held across Estonia on Saturday to mark the date, including a concert in Narva featuring performances by the Narva City Symphony Orchestra with Ott Lepland, Tanja Mihhailova, and NOËP.

The Tallinn and Narva concerts can be watched again below.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas presented the European of the Year award to Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov.

Journalist and Postimees foreign news editor Evelyn Kaldoja and Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt, were also nominated for the title. 

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Editor: Helen Wright, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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