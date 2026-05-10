Watch again: Europe Day celebrations in Narva

In Narva, May 9 was celebrated as Europe Day with a large public concert on Town Hall Square.

The concert was opened by the Narva City Symphony Orchestra together with soloists Ott Lepland and Tanja Mihhailova. In the second half of the evening, NOËP took over the stage.

Concerts, dance performances and exhibitions by various government agencies together with a family area were held in the city.

Visitors in Narva could also attend the Ida-Viru Future Fair, take part in an orienteering game and enjoy a concert by local youth bands.

You can watch the Europe Day concerts in Narva and Tallinn below.

Russia also held its annual propaganda concert on the banks of the Narva River, facing the Estonian border city, where it broadcast the Victory Day military parade in Moscow across the stretch of water to Estonia.

In response, Narva Museum again hung a banner declaring Russia's President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal." The head of the museum has been sentenced in absentia to 10 years in a Russian penal colony for the act by a Russian court.

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