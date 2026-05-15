Expat women in Estonia share experiences through museum exhibition

Called "Vahepealsuse lävel. Kõik teed tõid Eestimaale" ("At the Threshold of In-Betweenness. All Roads Lead to Estonia"), the exhibition opens today, Friday, at the People's Museum of Tallinn (Tallinna Rahvaste Muuseum).

It is the brainchild of curator and artist Ouddhena Teern, originally from Malaysia, who moved to Estonia in 2019.

Like many immigrants and new arrivals, particularly from far-off lands, Ouddhena came up against language barriers, differing social norms, and emotional isolation. These hardships together form part of a broader continuum of migration experiences, the curator says, in which relocation is not only a physical process but also an emotional, psychological, and deeply personal trial.

The works selected for the exhibition (see gallery) lend shape to emotions and emotional landscapes which have not yet found words, with the use of batik techniques, mixed media, and tie-dye coloring applied to various surfaces. These serve to translate moments of love, sacrifice, resilience, and hope into a visual language that is at once deeply personal and universally understandable.

Although much of the exhibition consists of interpretations of the artist's own experiences alongside meaningful objects, at its core lies the generous contribution of expat women. These women have shared not only their time and trust, but also pieces of themselves in the form of stories, objects of sentimental value, and memories that enrich the space and create a shared narrative.

The exhibition will remain open until September 6 at the People's Museum of Tallinn on Pikk 29a in Tallinn's Old Town.

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