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Vabamu museum announces new director

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Maarja Merivoo-Parro
Maarja Merivoo-Parro Source: Krõõt Tarkmeel
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The Museum of Occupations and Freedom Vabamu has named researcher Dr Maarja Merivoo-Parro as its next executive director, who will take over the position in August 2026.

Merivoo-Parro will replace Ivo Lille, who has led the museum since 2024, and stepped down to pursue new challenges.

"I look forward to joining the Vabamu team and working together to explore new ways of telling Estonia's story honestly, clearly and inspiringly. In my view, Vabamu is not merely a building, but a Conversation with a capital C that bridges generations, national borders and identities," Merivoo-Parro said.

In addition to the museum building on Toompea Street, Vabamu also has an exhibition open in the KGB prison cells on Pagari Street.

Sylvia Kistler-Thompson, daughter of the museum's founder Olga Kistler-Ritso, said on behalf of the Vabamu council that Merivoo-Parro possesses a unique combination of professional expertise and creativity in sharing historical knowledge.

"Vabamu aims to expand its work in preserving and interpreting key questions of Estonia's recent history: the occupations, the struggle for freedom, the restoration of independence and the successful rebuilding that followed, as well as Estonia's emergence as an international leader in building a digital state," she said.

Vabamu is the largest active non-profit private museum in Estonia.

Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom. Source: Vabamu

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