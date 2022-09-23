Baltic refugee boats – watch the new documentary here

During World War II thousands of Estonians fled by boat to Sweden. The Soviet Union made claims on their boats and neutral Sweden obliged. Until recently it was believed only a few boats survived. An inquisitive Swedish archaeologist decided to investigate and discovered not only the dozens of Baltic refugee boats that are still on Swedish shores, but also a rich oral heritage.

The film was shot in July of 2022 on location at the Swedish islands of Gotland and Fårö and premiered on September 15 during the weekly science and research program "Centre of Curiosity" at ETV.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!