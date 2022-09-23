Baltic refugee boats – watch the new documentary here

News
Photo: Maarja Merivoo-Parro
News

During World War II thousands of Estonians fled by boat to Sweden. The Soviet Union made claims on their boats and neutral Sweden obliged. Until recently it was believed only a few boats survived. An inquisitive Swedish archaeologist decided to investigate and discovered not only the dozens of Baltic refugee boats that are still on Swedish shores, but also a rich oral heritage.

The film was shot in July of 2022 on location at the Swedish islands of Gotland and Fårö and premiered on September 15 during the weekly science and research program "Centre of Curiosity" at ETV.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:03

Minister: Russia's leaders must be held accountable for Ukraine genocide

11:37

Expert: Mobilization a stress test for Russian state apparatus

11:06

Kallas: Russia cancels planned Kaliningrad power isolation test

10:45

Estonia coach Häberli ahead of Malta game: 'The aim is first place'

10:14

ERR in Kharkiv Oblast: Liberated locals describe occupiers as thieves

09:57

Survey: Lower earners using car more than the more well-heeled

09:18

Police: Some Russian citizens in Estonia voluntarily turning in firearms

09:17

Statistics: Rapid rise in Dwelling Price Index on year to Q2 2022

08:55

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

08:29

Baltic refugee boats – watch the new documentary here

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

22.09

Fire in the residential quarters of tanker in Gulf of Finland Updated

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

22.09

Estonia calls up almost 3,000 reservists for annual Okas defense exercise

22.09

Empty Russian-owned apartments cause headache for housing associations

21.09

Estonia expels another 'Kremlin provocateur'

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

22.09

Kallas: This government won't strip Russian citizens' right to local vote Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: