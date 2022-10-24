Pulli village receives a monument as Estonia's oldest settlement

Simson von Seakyl's Pulli sculpture.
Simson von Seakyl's Pulli sculpture. Source: ERR
Pulli, a settlement that has been inhabited for over 11,000 years, now has a memorial sculpture.

Mart Mikul, the head of the Estonia Society, was involved in obtaining the appropriate insignia for the Pulli settlement.

"I phoned the Pärnu museum and asked about the story and how it is commemorated; they told me that it is not marked in any special way, but a few years later, I received an unexpected call from the Pärnu museum inviting me to the opening of the monument."

Following Mikul's lead, the Pärnu Museum contacted Tori municipality and they began talking about it. Soon after, sculptor Simson von Seakyl began work on a statue of the dog. The inspiration came from the discovery of a dog's tooth in the Pulli settlement.

"In order to see the missing canine tooth, I had to make this dog 'smile.' The fact that the statue does not depict the significant element, the tusk, is certainly memorable," the author said.

The sculptor said that there were previously only two dog sculptures in Estonia, which was certainly insufficient for man's best friend.

The Pulli settlement is the oldest known settlement in Estonia, located on the banks of the Pärnu River in southwestern Estonia. Source: Elen Juurma

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

