Daily: Aksel the dog reunited with owners after over a fortnight on the run

A young German shepherd dog was reunited with his Kohtla-Järve family last Thursday after being missing for nearly three weeks, following a road traffic accident, regional daily Virumaa teataja (VT) reports.

If the dog, Aksel, could talk he would likely have an eventful tale to recount, starting with a serious road accident at the end of last month, and ending just last week when the family finally managed to catch up with him, VT reports (link in Estonian), around 20 km from where he went missing.

Aksel had been traveling in the car together with the family cat, Melki, but both animals fled the scene after the accident, caused by a military truck which, VT reports, pulled on to the main highway with a lack of due care and attention, and it took two-and-a-half weeks of patient looking and waiting to even catch a glimpse of Aksel, culminating in an eventual reunion at a hotel at Sagadi, many kilometers away.

This happy event came tantalizingly close to occurring several times before family member Tanja, staying at the hotel and putting Aksel's blanket out as a way of reassuring him, finally caught up with the pet, who she said had been a shelter dog and was therefore timid, and while his paws were swollen and he was a little disheveled after the experience, he, and Melki, are both now doing well.

The events unfolded after the accident on October 31 near the village of Läsna, Lääne-Viru County, involving a military truck and ending with the family's car rolling into a culvert – Melki was found safe and well a couple of days later perched on a nearby tree while Tanja and her son sustained minor injuries; it took a social media campaign and the help of local residents as well as the family's own efforts, to later find Aksel.

The original VT piece (in Estonian) is here.

Virumaa teataja is part of the Postimees Group.

