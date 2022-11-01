Daily: Danish military truck involved in serious road traffic accident

A Danish military vehicle ended up in a ditch after a road traffic accident in Lääne-Viru County in which two people were injured, regional daily Virumaa teataja reports.

Artur Zahharov, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Staff spokesperson, confirmed to Virumaa teataja (link in Estonian) that one of the vehicles involved in the incident, which took place around 6.20 p.m. on Monday, close to an intersection on the Tallinn-Narva highway in the vicinity of the village of Läsna, was a military vehicle belonging to a NATO allied force.

A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson told Virumaa teataja that the allied vehicle involved was a MAN truck tractor unit pulling an allied trailer and moving in the direction of Tallinn, at the 68th kilometer of the Tallinn-Narva highway, where it started to make a U-turn when it was hit by a Ford van traveling in the same direction, while two of the four people in the Ford van, a man and a woman, sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

A passer-by told the daily that several emergency vehicles had attended the scene, as had personnel in military police uniforms, while several military vehicles with allied license plates and not Estonian ones were parked, and a "large truck with a trailer" had ended up upside down in a culvert.

An attending ambulance administered first aid at the scene, while the two people who had been in the allied vehicle were uninjured, and the drivers of both vehicles were found to be sober.

The original Virumaa teataja piece (in Estonian) is here.

Virumaa teataja is part of the Postimees group.

Denmark contributes regularly to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa, along with France and lead nation Britain.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!