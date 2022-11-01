Daily: Danish military truck involved in serious road traffic accident

News
PPA logo and hi-vis vest.
PPA logo and hi-vis vest. Source: PPA
News

A Danish military vehicle ended up in a ditch after a road traffic accident in Lääne-Viru County in which two people were injured, regional daily Virumaa teataja reports.

Artur Zahharov, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Staff spokesperson, confirmed to Virumaa teataja (link in Estonian) that one of the vehicles involved in the incident, which took place around 6.20 p.m. on Monday, close to an intersection on the Tallinn-Narva highway in the vicinity of the village of Läsna, was a military vehicle belonging to a NATO allied force.

A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson told Virumaa teataja that the allied vehicle involved was a MAN truck tractor unit pulling an allied trailer and moving in the direction of Tallinn, at the 68th kilometer of the Tallinn-Narva highway, where it started to make a U-turn when it was hit by a Ford van traveling in the same direction, while two of the four people in the Ford van, a man and a woman, sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

A passer-by told the daily that several emergency vehicles had attended the scene, as had personnel in military police uniforms, while several military vehicles with allied license plates and not Estonian ones were parked, and a "large truck with a trailer" had ended up upside down in a culvert.

An attending ambulance administered first aid at the scene, while the two people who had been in the allied vehicle were uninjured, and the drivers of both vehicles were found to be sober.

The original Virumaa teataja piece (in Estonian) is here.

Virumaa teataja is part of the Postimees group.

Denmark contributes regularly to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa, along with France and lead nation Britain.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Virumaa teataja

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:46

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

16:39

Health Minister: 'People need to help themselves too'

16:34

Water parks increasing their admission fees, family tickets less affected

16:30

Lasnamäe FC Ajax crowned 2022 Women's Esiliiga champions

16:14

Basic exemption for people of retirement age to rise to €704 on January 1

16:00

River Selja becomes more fish-friendly thanks to EU-funded project

15:30

Daily: Danish military truck involved in serious road traffic accident

14:53

Dentist: Estonian dentists too quick to pull teeth

14:53

Deal signed to build on Tallinn Fish Market site

14:34

Ragnar Kond on his hats and scarves: A piece of home that is always with me

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

12:29

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

31.10

ICDS: Missile strikes only way for Russia to block grain ships

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: