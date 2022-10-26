Estonia awards mission medals to French NATO troops

Medals were presented to French troops serving within the UK-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup by the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.

Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm handed out the awards to the 7th Alpine Rangers who have been based at Tapa military base since June.

The new battalion, the 13th Alpine Rangers, will arrive in at the beginning of November. The light infantry unit specializes in preparatory work in cold weather.

It will be equipped with armored vehicles that also provide tactical support for British and Danish tanks.

Salm said the successful continuation of the eFP mission is key to preserving peace in Europe and the "only way to prevent a Ukrainian scenario in Estonia".

"The lessons learned in Estonia build up the strength of the entire alliance. The readiness and responsiveness you have demonstrated during your rotation has been exemplary," he said in a speech.

Since 2021 units of the French Army have deployed five consecutive rotations to the NATO battlegroup at the Tapa military base.



