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Photos: French troops wrap up Estonia rotation with ceremony in Pärnu

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Allied French troops wrapped up their Estonia rotation with a ceremony in Pärnu. June 2026.
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Allied French troops ending a three-month deployment to Estonia marked the conclusion of their rotation with a ceremony not in Tapa, but in Pärnu.

The event, held in the summer capital's Independence Square, honored the light infantry company's contributions to Estonia's security and included the presentation of their mission medals.

While other units marked the end of their rotations at Tapa Army Base, where allied troops are typically based, the French company chose to hold its ceremony in Pärnu in honor of their close cooperation with the Estonian Defense League's (EDL) Western Territorial Defense Region.

"I think that is a great honor for the Defense League," said Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm, commander of the EDL.

Nearly 150 French soldiers took part in the Pärnumaa District-organized event.

The EDL commander said the French troops had shown a strong interest in exploring Estonia beyond their military duties.

"Interestingly, the French themselves have been very proactive and wanted to see other parts of Estonia," Tamm said, noting that the company focused much of its work on western parts of the country, including visits to the islands and activities in Pärnu County.

"And not just involved in military exercises; they also took part in community events," he added.

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Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

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