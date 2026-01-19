X!

Estonia's Defense League trains with French allies

News
Defense League members on exercise with French soldiers.
Defense League members on exercise with French soldiers. Source: ERR
News

The volunteer Defense League's Pärnu County unit took part over the weekend in a joint exercise with French allies in Kiltsi, Lääne County, involving about 300 personnel.

Exercises on Saturday when "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited rehearsed various tactical activities at the airfield at Kiltsi.

"We have three different training stations here: one in a trench, one in open terrain, and in addition live firing as the third training station. They go through all these stations, and this gives us the foundation and the knowledge and skills for next weekend, when we will develop these things further," said Captain Rasmus Aaslaid, company commander of the Pärnu County unit.

The participants ranged widely in experience: Some had taken part in exercises before, while for others it was their first time. Being in exercise alongside the French Army, however, was a first for everyone.

"This has been years of support, and now for the first time we are cooperating with a permanently stationed French unit called Ilves. Somehow it works out so that soldiers understand each other, with hands and feet and other means. And since our procedures within NATO are quite similar, everything somehow falls into place and matters can be discussed," Aaslaid said.

Seventy French soldiers were involved. "We, the French, and the Estonians, were are on the same page I guess. We do have the same discipline, motivation and the same objectives, so our mutual communication is very good and we have no problems at all," said Manoj, a combat engineer sergeant in the French Army, who also noted that both sides can learn from each other.

The Defense League (Kaitseliit) is a volunteer organization which recruits on a regional basis, and is distinct from the regular Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). France is alongside the U.K. and U.S. the main contributor of ground forces in NATO deployments to Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Supreme Court dismisses foresters' appeals over logging restrictions

16:21

Estonia's seniors struggle with media overload and shrinking public spaces

16:03

Minister hails Estonia, EU inking 'historic' South America trade agreement

15:49

Tallinn pushes Climate Ministry to update building energy rating methodology

15:11

Estonia's Defense League trains with French allies

14:29

Estonians putting off having children as economic, personal pressures mount

13:50

National forest manager to lay off up to 75

13:12

Cold snap causes Narva River ice jam fields to form

12:37

Tartu budget focuses on cultural center, Sõpruse Bridge as debt draws fire

11:59

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: NATO in the biggest crisis in history

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.01

Estonia's security services expel Russian reservist over security threat

18.01

Defense minister: Estonia still planning to take part in Danish drills in Greenland

18.01

Abolishing kindergarten fees to cost Tallinn €7 million annually

18.01

Former president: Europe needs fundamental changes to rise to new security situation

18.01

MEP: Europe's security problem is extensive dependence on US

16.01

Gallery: Iranians in Estonia rally in support of protests in front of US embassy

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

10:34

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good Updated

18.01

Former ambassador to Kazakhstan: This is not how I meant to end my career

16.01

Tree-ring dating upends record for Estonia's oldest door

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo