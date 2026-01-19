Estonia's Defense League trains with French allies

The volunteer Defense League's Pärnu County unit took part over the weekend in a joint exercise with French allies in Kiltsi, Lääne County, involving about 300 personnel.

Exercises on Saturday when "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited rehearsed various tactical activities at the airfield at Kiltsi.

"We have three different training stations here: one in a trench, one in open terrain, and in addition live firing as the third training station. They go through all these stations, and this gives us the foundation and the knowledge and skills for next weekend, when we will develop these things further," said Captain Rasmus Aaslaid, company commander of the Pärnu County unit.

The participants ranged widely in experience: Some had taken part in exercises before, while for others it was their first time. Being in exercise alongside the French Army, however, was a first for everyone.

"This has been years of support, and now for the first time we are cooperating with a permanently stationed French unit called Ilves. Somehow it works out so that soldiers understand each other, with hands and feet and other means. And since our procedures within NATO are quite similar, everything somehow falls into place and matters can be discussed," Aaslaid said.

Seventy French soldiers were involved. "We, the French, and the Estonians, were are on the same page I guess. We do have the same discipline, motivation and the same objectives, so our mutual communication is very good and we have no problems at all," said Manoj, a combat engineer sergeant in the French Army, who also noted that both sides can learn from each other.

The Defense League (Kaitseliit) is a volunteer organization which recruits on a regional basis, and is distinct from the regular Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). France is alongside the U.K. and U.S. the main contributor of ground forces in NATO deployments to Estonia.

