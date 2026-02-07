X!

Estonian Defense League to hold training exercise in Tartu next weekend

Member of the Tartu District of the Estonian Defense League.
Source: Estonian Defense League, Tartu District
The Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) will hold a military training exercise next weekend (February 14 and 15) in and around a building belonging to Tartu University Hospital.

During the exercise, the Defense League's Tartu unit will be practicing tactical operations in a built-up area.

The main activities during the training exercise will take place in and around the Tartu University Hospital building, which formerly housed a children's clinic (Lunini tänav 6).

During the exercise, there will be more Defense League equipment than usual in the area, and Defense League members participating in the exercise will also be carrying service weapons.

Intermittent loud noises may be heard coming from the building during the exercise.

The Defense League emphasizes that the exercise is for training purposes only and there is no cause for alarm. Local residents are thanked for their understanding.

Editor: Michael Cole

