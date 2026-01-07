X!

Bottle bank donations raise over €16,000 in donations for Defense League drones

A drone made by Estonian firm Threod, gifted to the Defense League last month and purchased using donations to the Reservists' Fund (picture is illustrative).
A drone made by Estonian firm Threod, gifted to the Defense League last month and purchased using donations to the Reservists' Fund (picture is illustrative). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
A bottle deposit return scheme at a supermarket chain has enabled the buying of drones for the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit), Maaleht reported.

Nearly 40,000 people have taken advantage of making donations via over 100 bottle bank machines at outlets of the Coop chain of supermarkets, providing nearly €16,000 to the Reservists' Fund (Reservväelaste fond) for the purchase of drones.

Two batches of drones were acquired for the Defense League this way, including an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) drone handed over a month ago at the Nurmsi drone center.

The deposit scheme launched at the end of 2024 also allows donations to the Aitan Lapsi children's foundation.

This latter charity took even more, €34,146, from the same drive. An extra €8,874.8 was provided to the reservists' fund through eight cooperatives in South Estonia.

Donations to the Aitan Lapsi foundation funded cultural, artistic, and sports experiences for thousands of children across Estonia, including theater and museum visits, major concerts, and international sporting events.

Donations can be made when returning bottles to the bottle bank at the Coop supermarket outlets, by picking the option to do so instead of obtaining a receipt for refund.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

