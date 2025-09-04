Rise in shoplifting forcing supermarkets to find new security solutions

Supermarket chains in Estonia are ramping up security measures in stores amid a reported surge in shoplifting.

Alar Olup, Prisma's security chief, said a large proportion of shoplifting has been done when using scanner and self-service facilities, while the tough economic situation means the profile of many shoplifters has changed in recent months to include what he called "completely ordinary" people.

At the same time, more stereotyped culprits remain.

"It is difficult to point out clear patterns of an 'average thief.' Thefts are being committed by both adults and minors, with cosmetics and sweets being particularly popular among children in summertime. In some cases, there is also a visible link between the theft of certain products and addiction problems," Olup said.

Less expected items such as toilet paper and toothbrushes are being stolen, if less frequently, he noted.

Siiri Liiva, a spokesperson for supermarket Coop, meanwhile found that shoplifting has been on an upward trend for three years now, though the rate of the increase has picked up this year, again with the economic situation being blamed.

"This is largely characteristic of today's economic environment, in which there has been an economic downturn for several years; people's livelihoods are under immense pressure, and in certain cases, a way out of the situation is being sought, if not in the most lawful way," Liiva said.

A Prisma supermarket in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Coop had already some time ago designated specific product groups which were at greater risk of being stolen and to which greater security measures have been applied in some cases, notably alcoholic drinks.

"Among food products in our stores, security elements have mainly been added to alcohol. While coffee, along with chocolate and red fish, has always been popular among shoplifters, we have not considered adding security elements to these," Liiva said.

Coop is also testing technological solutions to prevent theft at self-service checkouts.

Coop's largest stores are the Maksimarkets, which sell at-risk products like clothing and electronics.

Various options have been used on these, including spider wrap, a wired alarm system attached to costlier products, as well as security tags.

Security elements are used according to the recommendations of the security company supporting the chain.

Another supermarket, Maxima, has set a threshold value for each product category. Beyond this level, extra security measures apply.

"In general, this does not concern everyday essentials such as bread and milk," Maxima's head of communications Janika Jaago said.

Even then, pro thieves are capable of getting round these measures, she said.

Olup told ERR that the chain's goal is to prevent shoplifting as effectively and flexibly as possible, which requires categorization and flexible solutions. "There is no single universal system," he said. "For example, receipt-activated gates are increasingly being used in Prisma's self-service areas."

Olup stressed that in applying the security solutions, stores do not wish to stigmatize anyone, and instead are aiming for a safe and fair shopping environment for customers.

Coop too is "looking out for and testing technological solutions that would make shoplifting at self-service checkouts increasingly difficult," Liiva said.