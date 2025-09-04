X!

Rise in shoplifting forcing supermarkets to find new security solutions

News
Self-service at a Coop supermarket in Estonia.
Self-service at a Coop supermarket in Estonia. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Supermarket chains in Estonia are ramping up security measures in stores amid a reported surge in shoplifting.

Alar Olup, Prisma's security chief, said a large proportion of shoplifting has been done when using scanner and self-service facilities, while the tough economic situation means the profile of many shoplifters has changed in recent months to include what he called "completely ordinary" people.

At the same time, more stereotyped culprits remain.

"It is difficult to point out clear patterns of an 'average thief.' Thefts are being committed by both adults and minors, with cosmetics and sweets being particularly popular among children in summertime. In some cases, there is also a visible link between the theft of certain products and addiction problems," Olup said.

Less expected items such as toilet paper and toothbrushes are being stolen, if less frequently, he noted.

Siiri Liiva, a spokesperson for supermarket Coop, meanwhile found that shoplifting has been on an upward trend for three years now, though the rate of the increase has picked up this year, again with the economic situation being blamed.

"This is largely characteristic of today's economic environment, in which there has been an economic downturn for several years; people's livelihoods are under immense pressure, and in certain cases, a way out of the situation is being sought, if not in the most lawful way," Liiva said.

A Prisma supermarket in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Coop had already some time ago designated specific product groups which were at greater risk of being stolen and to which greater security measures have been applied in some cases, notably alcoholic drinks.

"Among food products in our stores, security elements have mainly been added to alcohol. While coffee, along with chocolate and red fish, has always been popular among shoplifters, we have not considered adding security elements to these," Liiva said.

Coop is also testing technological solutions to prevent theft at self-service checkouts.

Coop's largest stores are the Maksimarkets, which sell at-risk products like clothing and electronics.

Various options have been used on these, including spider wrap, a wired alarm system attached to costlier products, as well as security tags.

Security elements are used according to the recommendations of the security company supporting the chain.

Another supermarket, Maxima, has set a threshold value for each product category. Beyond this level, extra security measures apply.

"In general, this does not concern everyday essentials such as bread and milk," Maxima's head of communications Janika Jaago said.

Even then, pro thieves are capable of getting round these measures, she said.

Olup told ERR that the chain's goal is to prevent shoplifting as effectively and flexibly as possible, which requires categorization and flexible solutions. "There is no single universal system," he said. "For example, receipt-activated gates are increasingly being used in Prisma's self-service areas."

Olup stressed that in applying the security solutions, stores do not wish to stigmatize anyone, and instead are aiming for a safe and fair shopping environment for customers.

Coop too is "looking out for and testing technological solutions that would make shoplifting at self-service checkouts increasingly difficult," Liiva said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:37

Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

16:02

Estonia's 'most insulted' person's defamation case winning streak ends

15:34

Recent high waters a boon to swimmers and fish in Lake Peipus

15:16

Estonian government orders TSO to prioritize competitive electricity prices

15:02

Chamber: Dark clouds over Estonian pig farming

14:35

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

14:34

Estonian cyclist caught up in Wednesday's La Vuelta pro-Palestine protest disruption

14:26

No separate application process for parents' vehicle tax exemption Updated

13:37

Tallinn heritage officials to block demolition of historic Burman Villa

13:01

Statistics Estonia revises previously published data for second time in a week

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

03.09

Estonian women's chess player goes to play under Russian flag

03.09

Zoologists skeptical about 'puma' sighting in South Estonia

02.09

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

03.09

Estonian food is increasingly becoming a luxury, says SEB analyst

03.09

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

02.09

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

09:42

Rise in shoplifting forcing supermarkets to find new security solutions

03.09

'Sonic boom' heard over Lääne-Viru County sparks calls to emergency services

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo