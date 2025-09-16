X!

Planned bill will free up online sales of alcohol in Estonia

News
Wooden crate containing beer bottles.
Wooden crate containing beer bottles. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

A planned legal amendment will allow for online alcohol sales in Estonia with no physical store requirement.

Up to now, while alcohol can be sold online, a bricks-and-mortar store must be present. This has led to the emergence of "phantom" stores, effectively warehouses open only for a limited period of time during the day, in order to qualify for making online sales.

The bill would also provide options to Estonia's e-residents to operate more freely in the alcohol trade, the bill states.

The bill's stated aim is to encourage regional entrepreneurship and help local alcohol producers market their goods directly to consumers, and to modernize and reduce bureaucracy.

The bill's explanatory memorandum states: "Nowadays the requirement for a physical shop has proved unreasonable and ineffective, especially for Estonia's own small businesses and producers, who lack the opportunity to compete with large retail chains and for whom e-commerce and public events are often the only realistic marketing channels."

Additionally, smaller producers may not be able to afford to maintain a physical shop in order to enable e-commerce, the bill states.

A physical store may not be able to reach consumers nationwide, it adds.
The explanatory memorandum states the legislative amendment will support regional entrepreneurship and will have a positive effect on all entrepreneurs, including companies engaged in export and those registered in Estonia by e-residents who have shown interest specifically in online sales.

Local and small entrepreneurs will also now be able to market their products directly to consumers more easily, the bill states.

Restrictions will still be in place on sales, including the ability of local governments to have the authority to impose restrictions on where alcohol may and may not be sold.

Bottles of wine (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The Ministry of Economic Affairs prepared the bill, which among other things will amend the Alcohol Act.

Up to now, the Alcohol Act had obliged a company engaged in retail alcohol e-commerce to maintain a physical shop or catering business.

The bill also points out that, in order to formally comply with the current restriction, businesspeople have opened small shops in warehouses with very limited opening hours, which do not actually serve a commercial purpose but merely allow goods to be legally sold via e-commerce as a workaround to the current legislation.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) would no longer have to inspect such "phantom" stores, lightening their burden, the bill states.

A growth in alcohol sales via e-commerce can be expected with the bill's entry into force, but this, the ministry states, should not be "significant."

Requirement to have physical cash register to go under bill

The law will also abolish the requirement to have a cash register for the sale of alcohol to record transactions. The retail sale of alcoholic beverages in shops and catering businesses will be permitted if all retail transactions of drinks are recorded with an accurate time record.

"As of now, various technological solutions have developed, and entrepreneurs can use a variety of electronic solutions to record sales, which are not tied to the existence of a cash register," the explanatory memorandum states.

As for the legal age limit for buying alcohol, the bill states that this must be verified either by the data of an identity document or by an e-identification system, unless the purchaser is "obviously" of legal age, in which case it would not be necessary to establish their age.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is awaiting feedback from stakeholders on the planned amendments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:25

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

12:01

Renewed Rakvere Castle history rooms display rare Hanseatic-era finds

11:35

Isamaa introduces bill to close Estonia's eastern border with Russia

11:03

Elron hopes to speed up Tartu-Riga train link by year's end

10:31

€1.77 billion Rail Baltica electrification agreement signed

10:08

Hunters say drone flight restrictions in eastern Estonia will hinder boar cull

09:16

95% of Estonian households have internet access

09:14

Planned bill will free up online sales of alcohol in Estonia

08:44

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

08:11

Minister: NATO Eastern Sentry 'wholly adequate' response to Russia drone incursion

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

15.09

Bolt's first green hydrogen-powered taxis on the streets of Tallinn

15.09

Estonia sees monthly births hold just under 800

15.09

Estonian agency to spend nearly €1 million to attract foreign tech talent

15.09

Former US Army Europe chief: Estonia does not need permission to defend itself

15.09

Estonian expert: Ukraine's port strike further gums up Russian oil exports

15.09

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt announces break from competitive sport

08:44

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

14.09

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo